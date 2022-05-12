Indiana University Kokomo Observatory will be open until the early hours of Monday morning for an anticipated “Blood Moon Eclipse.”
The observatory will have an open house at 8 p.m. Sunday and remain open until the end of the total lunar eclipse at 1:55 a.m. Monday.
The moon’s surface will slowly turn gray, then orange starting at 10:28 p.m. Totality will last from 11:29 p.m. to 12:54 a.m., with about another hour of partial eclipse to follow.
IUK physics professor Patrick Motl will lead the open house.
“The moon will be much darker and have a red hue during totality because there is some light that passes through our atmosphere and reflects off the moon even when it is in our umbra (shadow),” he said in a statement. “That light is red for the same reason the sky is blue during the day. Blue light is more scattered than red light.”
Those attending will be able to view the eclipse through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky due to its larger light-collecting area.
The Observatory is located at 2660 S. Washington St. Admission and parking are free.
