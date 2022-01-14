Indiana University Kokomo and the Omicron Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. have an array of free, virtual events planned this week to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On Sunday and Monday, IU’s Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs will host its second annual social justice conference: A Journey Toward True Education. The conference offers IU faculty, staff, students and community members at large an opportunity to attend virtual presentations, workshops and more.
Benjamin Crump will be the keynote speaker at 7 p.m. Sunday. The conference continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday with a lineup of events, including keynote speakers the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Dr. Tabatha Jones Jolivet. Registration for the two-day conference is available online at https://mlkcelebration.indiana.edu/.
Also on Monday will be a virtual community ecumenical service hosted by Second Missionary Baptist Church. Starting at 11 a.m., the service can be viewed live at the church’s website, www.smbchurch.com.
On Wednesday, IUK will host a virtual screening and discussion of “MLK/FBI,” a film based on newly declassified files that explores the U.S. government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King Jr. The discussion will be led by Dr. Sarah Heath. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit go.iu.edu/4gnv.
The events will wrap up Jan. 22 with “Living a Dream that Reconnects Our World.” The virtual event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature a panel, a video of local artists and a keynote speaker. Register for the celebration online at go.iu.edu/4ghM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.