Several Black community leaders held a panel Wednesday evening to discuss topics surrounding racism, equality and progress in Kokomo.
The Black Table Talk: Race and Civic Engagement event was the second panel on the topic and was hosted by the Indiana University-Kokomo (IUK) Black Student Center, in partnership with the school’s Multicultural Center.
The videoconferencing panel touched base on how to make civic engagement accessible to Generation Z, disparities in health care, what civic engagement means to local Black leaders and how white allies can support people of color.
Panelists were Center Township Trustee Robert A. Lee, Minority Health Alliance of Howard County Executive Director Lisa Washington, Second Missionary Baptist Senior Pastor William Smith and IUK Financial Aid and Scholarships Director Dara Bishop. JC Barnett III and Colie Shelwick, co-directors of IUK’s Black Student Center, facilitated the panel.
Lee, who pastored at Second Missionary Baptist for more than 40 years, started off the discussion regarding equality. He raised concerns of how to dismantle racism when there isn’t a definition of what racism is and means.
The pastor, 74, said he finds it disheartening that the Black community is fighting the same battles as they did 50 years ago, but he keeps his faith in change as he keeps his faith in God. He said civic engagement begins with erasing ignorance.
“Racism is actually a symptom of prejudice and bias,” he said. “Unfortunately, in this country, we have limited racism to race, whereas prejudice and bias run a whole gamut of scenarios and situations. Until we recognize that, and develop a strategy to erase that, I think we’re just spinning our wheels talking about race.”
Lee elaborated on his point by using an analogy of a track race, saying Black people weren’t allowed to join the race for 400 years.
“Once we found out that there was a race, we finally were allowed to come to the race,” he said. “We were never given the rules of the race. And the race is like a quarter-mile relay race. We finally got on the track, but we didn’t know anything about the staggered start.”
Lee said that it’s been nearly impossible to make progress since Black people joined that relay race because they were never allowed to cut in after a 400-year delay.
Shelwick asked panelists how to engage Generation Z in civic engagement when they see how law enforcement has treated those before them, using as an example the case of George Floyd and the current trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd in Minneapolis.
Bishop said community involvement was her familial backbone growing up in Kokomo. She was raised to give back to the community, which is why she wants to continue that example for her son.
When Bishop speaks with young people about getting involved in the community, she said she’s asked why should they want to get involved in a community that commits violence against them.
“What does it give to me, they ask me,” she said. “’What does it offer me? What has it done for me? The police criminalize me; they don’t respect me. There’s nothing (the community) can show me.’”
Bishop, also Howard County’s Democratic Party chairperson, said a starting point is encouraging young people, especially people of color, to register to vote. Despite her efforts, Bishop said she hasn’t figured out how to engage young voters.
While she has initiatives and campaigns planned, she needs funding to establish those programs. Her proposals are often shrugged off, she said.
“As a Black woman, they don’t always respect me enough to give me the money to go out and do the things I’m trying to do to better not only the Black community, but the community as a whole,” she said.
Funding impacts Washington’s work at the Minority Health Alliance as well. Washington, a registered nurse, said she works with patients who don’t have the minimum education regarding health.
“There are a lot of people who don’t know what their health is,” she said. “They don’t know what a (prescription medication) is for, or what their blood pressure is supposed to be. They have Type II diabetes, ‘Well, why do I have diabetes? What am I supposed to eat?’”
Washington said not only funding, but paying attention to legislation and local politics, should be a part of advocacy. Her regular attendance at council and commission meetings keeps her informed, and she suggested others do the same.
A significant portion of the panel discussed how white residents can support the Black community. Shelwick said every instance of police brutality and violence against Black people is traumatizing for the community, and white allies should respect and support them through that.
Smith, who is originally from Virginia, said the recently released bodycam footage revealing how Richmond, Virginia, police officers used excessive force against Army Lt. Caron Nazario was traumatizing. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by two officers in the December 2020 incident, according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them. The incident took place on a road Smith is familiar with.
“I know that road so well, I drove it back and forth,” he said. “I have a son that drives that road. This is about recognizing the harsh reality, our white brothers and sisters need to understand there is a difference in justice. We are not all treated the same.”
For some people, change has to start with a simple conversation of acknowledging that racism and inequality exist. Lee said that the conversation has to start at the beginning, by acknowledging the history of slavery in United States and the subsequent fallout.
He said the conversation is not about holding people accountable for the criminals who enslaved Black people, but about addressing how the foundations of slavery continue to drive inequality today.
“It doesn’t mean you’re at fault in (2021),” Lee said. “But by not addressing it, you’re at fault by default.”
