Indiana University Kokomo graduated 317 students at its May commencement ceremony.
Among them were the following local students, listed by hometown:
Bunker Hill
Logan Nicholas Smith
Corey Joseph Oaf
Denver
Austin Bradly Carter
Greentown
Kaitlyn Alexander
Luke Taylor Catron
Allison Danielle Hanner
Jennifer Kay Hattabaugh
Megan Leigh Mentis
Rebecca Lynn Mundell
Kayla Renee Paul
Sydney E. Querry
Dilan Ross Ridge
Isabel Rose Shepherd
Kathleen Eliza Smith
Olivia Grace Vogl
Catherine Marie White
Kempton
Joseph Nathanial Hackett
Paul Allen Reehling Jr.
Kokomo
Kaylie Elizabeth Rose Abriani
Carter Stephen Adkins
Brianna R. Ayres
Jacob Andrew Batchelor
Andrew J. Bell
Sara G. Benson
Courtney L. Brackett
Logan Benson Brittain
Kara Denise Brown
Averi Landrum Brunk
Ashley Christine Bryant
Brennan Christopher Buchanan
Nicole Lauryn Burke
Maryann Bush
James Cesare
Barrington Walker Christopher
Mariah N. Clark
Emily Reneigh Conyers
David Andrew Curtis
Lora Dillman
Noah A. Dowden
Drake Anthony Edwards
Dustin Robert Farrer
Veronica L. Fiscus
Kelly Marie Foreit
Rachel M. Foster
Kathia Garcia
Katherine Gauthier Gauthier
Henderson Clayton Glover
Tinelle Jean Groover
Wesley Matthew Grove
Jacob Chandler Guy
Lindsey Hall
Anielise N. Harris
Benjamin Harris
Hannah Nicole Haworth
Amy Henderson
Megan Breanne Henry
Haiden Laine Hiatt
Mary Inger Hogsett
Tanner J. Hunt
Noah Ethan Hurlock
Cybil Ellen Johnson
Christi M. Keller
Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew
Colton Drake Kimbrough
Casey Braden Lawson
Casey Elizabeth Lechner
Grace E. Lefler
Christian Hunter Lewis
Molly Shannon Lewis
Eric Lucas
Stephen Michael Markley
Kelsey Paige Martin
Nicholas Antonio Martino
Brooke Lynn May
Kelci Rae McKay
Morgan Nicole Miller
Zebulon Thomas Murray
Trista Lou Cinda Nichole Nance
Sarah Alice Napier
Zachary Ellis Neighbors
Santana Maria Nixon
Gabrielle Marie Orlando
Landry Reece Ozmun
Ava Clare Page
Daniel J. Parvin
Sydney Pattison
Claire E. Pepka
Darian J. Porch
Lorelei Aubrey Porter
Harley Pugh
Amanda Faye Purcell
Sierra Lynn Pyle
Tyler J. Reed
Danielle Marie Runda
Alissa Claire Russell
Megan Danielle Scott
Grace Isabella Smith
Emma Lee Earline Snyder
Kelcey David Snyder
Aaron Michael Stanley
Shelby Stern
Ariel B. Stevens
Ashley Story
Kayla Mckenzie Stout
Pia Strong
Casey William Switzer
Samantha L. Tann
Maya J. Vandergriff
Dajah Shafawn Walker
Kaylee Colleen Weeks
Sean D. Witter
Megan Michelle Zurcher
Peru
Anbrea Piper Adams
Jose Ramon Bojorquez
Katherine Louise Day
Kyle River Emelio
Kerri Anne Gaumer
Alanna Michelle Hale
Brandi Jones
Faith Truax
Braxton Matthew Wilhelm
Russiaville
Skylar Leigh Anthony
Carlie Mae Campbell
Coralyn M. Cregar
Emilee Nicole Cregar
Macaela Renee Irons
Logan James Mace
Madison Elaine Middleton
Alyssa Marie Moon
Hayden Trevor Turner
Sharpsville
Taylor Bubp
Christian K. O’Donnell
Tipton
Makayla Lynn Dane
Adam Kent Dell
Emily Helane Nichols Goforth
Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn
Sharee Lynn Knotts
Justin Lee Reed
Jake Donavan Earl Scheffler
Nathan Douglas Slack
Alexander Townsend
Leland Andrew Weekly
Windfall
Emily M. Byers
Emily M. Cage
Jaide Nicole Cassity
Ashley J. Strunk
