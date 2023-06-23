IUK Graduation 2023 - 36.JPG

Indiana University Kokomo graduates are pictured during the spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Indiana University Kokomo graduated 317 students at its May commencement ceremony.

Among them were the following local students, listed by hometown:

Bunker Hill

Logan Nicholas Smith

Corey Joseph Oaf

Denver

Austin Bradly Carter

Greentown

Kaitlyn Alexander

Luke Taylor Catron

Allison Danielle Hanner

Jennifer Kay Hattabaugh

Megan Leigh Mentis

Rebecca Lynn Mundell

Kayla Renee Paul

Sydney E. Querry

Dilan Ross Ridge

Isabel Rose Shepherd

Kathleen Eliza Smith

Olivia Grace Vogl

Catherine Marie White

Kempton

Joseph Nathanial Hackett

Paul Allen Reehling Jr.

Kokomo

Kaylie Elizabeth Rose Abriani

Carter Stephen Adkins

Brianna R. Ayres

Jacob Andrew Batchelor

Andrew J. Bell

Sara G. Benson

Courtney L. Brackett

Logan Benson Brittain

Kara Denise Brown

Averi Landrum Brunk

Ashley Christine Bryant

Brennan Christopher Buchanan

Nicole Lauryn Burke

Maryann Bush

James Cesare

Barrington Walker Christopher

Mariah N. Clark

Emily Reneigh Conyers

David Andrew Curtis

Lora Dillman

Noah A. Dowden

Drake Anthony Edwards

Dustin Robert Farrer

Veronica L. Fiscus

Kelly Marie Foreit

Rachel M. Foster

Kathia Garcia

Katherine Gauthier Gauthier

Henderson Clayton Glover

Tinelle Jean Groover

Wesley Matthew Grove

Jacob Chandler Guy

Lindsey Hall

Anielise N. Harris

Benjamin Harris

Hannah Nicole Haworth

Amy Henderson

Megan Breanne Henry

Haiden Laine Hiatt

Mary Inger Hogsett

Tanner J. Hunt

Noah Ethan Hurlock

Cybil Ellen Johnson

Christi M. Keller

Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew

Colton Drake Kimbrough

Casey Braden Lawson

Casey Elizabeth Lechner

Grace E. Lefler

Christian Hunter Lewis

Molly Shannon Lewis

Eric Lucas

Stephen Michael Markley

Kelsey Paige Martin

Nicholas Antonio Martino

Brooke Lynn May

Kelci Rae McKay

Morgan Nicole Miller

Zebulon Thomas Murray

Trista Lou Cinda Nichole Nance

Sarah Alice Napier

Zachary Ellis Neighbors

Santana Maria Nixon

Gabrielle Marie Orlando

Landry Reece Ozmun

Ava Clare Page

Daniel J. Parvin

Sydney Pattison

Claire E. Pepka

Darian J. Porch

Lorelei Aubrey Porter

Harley Pugh

Amanda Faye Purcell

Sierra Lynn Pyle

Tyler J. Reed

Danielle Marie Runda

Alissa Claire Russell

Megan Danielle Scott

Grace Isabella Smith

Emma Lee Earline Snyder

Kelcey David Snyder

Aaron Michael Stanley

Shelby Stern

Ariel B. Stevens

Ashley Story

Kayla Mckenzie Stout

Pia Strong

Casey William Switzer

Samantha L. Tann

Maya J. Vandergriff

Dajah Shafawn Walker

Kaylee Colleen Weeks

Sean D. Witter

Megan Michelle Zurcher

Peru

Anbrea Piper Adams

Jose Ramon Bojorquez

Katherine Louise Day

Kyle River Emelio

Kerri Anne Gaumer

Alanna Michelle Hale

Brandi Jones

Faith Truax

Braxton Matthew Wilhelm

Russiaville

Skylar Leigh Anthony

Carlie Mae Campbell

Coralyn M. Cregar

Emilee Nicole Cregar

Macaela Renee Irons

Logan James Mace

Madison Elaine Middleton

Alyssa Marie Moon

Hayden Trevor Turner

Sharpsville

Taylor Bubp

Christian K. O’Donnell

Tipton

Makayla Lynn Dane

Adam Kent Dell

Emily Helane Nichols Goforth

Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn

Sharee Lynn Knotts

Justin Lee Reed

Jake Donavan Earl Scheffler

Nathan Douglas Slack

Alexander Townsend

Leland Andrew Weekly

Windfall

Emily M. Byers

Emily M. Cage

Jaide Nicole Cassity

Ashley J. Strunk

