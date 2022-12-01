By day, Payton Deeter is a finance student. In the evenings and on weekends, he’s helping people find the home of their dreams.
Deeter attends Indiana University Kokomo and is also a licensed real estate agent. Since August, he’s sold three homes and hopes to close on another two before the end of the year.
“The best part of real estate is most of the work is done after the traditional working hours,” Deeter said.
Deeter had a booth set up at IUK’s first-ever business fair Thursday. The fair was an opportunity for students who own their own business to network and sell their products.
It was Emilee Cregar’s first time selling the earrings she made. The hypoallergenic polymer clay earrings have nickel-free studs that won’t irritate skin. Halfway through the fair, she had sold about a quarter of her stock.
“I was so nervous setting up,” she said. “I thought I was going to just sit here. It’s turned out really well.”
Cregar comes from a crafty family and decided to make her own earrings after seeing the prices of some online.
“I tried to make something really affordable,” she said.
Cregar said she was surprised at which of her products generated the most interest.
“It’s kind of a confidence booster,” she said.
While it’s unlikely Deeter sold a house Thursday to the college students who passed by between classes, it was an opportunity to network and get his name out there.
“I’ve learned you have to build a good reputation early,” he said.
Deeter works for Terrell Realty Group in Wabash. He got his start as a bank intern while he was in high school. He enjoyed helping people but wanted to be out in the community more. Deeter landed on real estate, just like his grandpa.
“You get to connect with people on a deeper level,” he said.
The networking aspect was one of the goals Alexis Pier had when organizing the business fair. Pier is the president of the Entrepreneur Club on campus, which hosted the event.
“Now that we’re finally on campus without COVID restrictions, I wanted to give students this opportunity to get the word of mouth,” she said. “Word of mouth is the biggest way businesses grow these days.”
It's why Keith Dell set up a booth. Dell has been detailing cars for a couple years. His business keeps him busy on the weekends, on top of being a full-time student and throwing javelin for the IUK track team.
Dell said he’s booked out for the next two months. Most of his business comes from his hometown of Winamac. Dell’s dad put some of his son’s business cards at his business, and the younger Dell’s detailing services took off.
“I literally started with a bucket, a hose and a vacuum,” he said. “I wanted to do something to help other people out.”
It takes Dell between four and six hours to detail a car. He hopes to expand his business in the future to include paint detailing.
“I want it to look as brand new as possible,” he said.
