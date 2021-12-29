It started as an auction to benefit koalas in Australia. Then, a tornado outbreak hit western Kentucky.
On Dec. 18, a small horde of cryptocurrency enthusiasts scrambled to Discord, hoping to purchase digitally unique images that depicted koalas dressed in Christmas attire.
By the end of the online auction, which lasted nearly four hours, roughly $2,000 had been spent. Approximately half of that payout went to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
The hype had been growing for about a month, and two Indiana University Kokomo students were stirring up the koala-based craze.
Clayton Murray, 21, and Caleb Selley, 19, have been interested in cryptocurrency and NFTs for a while now. They haven’t been producing their own NFTs for very long, though.
Murray compared NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, to rare trading cards. The difference, though, is that NFTs have a specific digital signature — rather than a physical copy — to signify ownership.
Mediums for the digital artwork can include videos and music, but in this case, the NFTs are pictures. Although people are able to digitally save the artwork, they don’t actually own it unless they have the digital signature.
Similar to cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, the digital signature that marks ownership of an NFT is stored on decentralized, timestamped databases called blockchains.
NFTs differ from standard cryptocurrency in the sense that there is only one copy, where the owner sets the price. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is a fungible token that can be traded like a dollar bill and remains the same price.
For the past month, the two IUK students have been building their project, Koala Klub, on the Hedera network. Murray and Selley brainstorm designs for their koalas, then Murray’s family friend in Indonesia creates the artwork.
For the Dec. 18 auction, Murray and Selley released six NFTs, specially marketed as “Kringle Koalas.”
“It was for Australia, but then the tornado happened and we just, we had to do something,” Selley said.
Each koala was auctioned off in separate Discord chat rooms. Nearly 20 people fought in the bidding war, offering HBAR — the cryptocurrency used to trade NFTs on the Hedera network — in exchange for the specially minted digital artwork.
The most expensive NFT during that auction sold for 1,555 HBAR, which Murray and Selley estimate would have been roughly equivalent to $482.
In total, $966 was donated to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Murray and Selley originally planned on allocating half of their donation toward the Salvation Army’s toy drive. But by the time they were ready to go toy shopping, the toy drive had already been finished.
“We wanted to help with all the Christmas presidents, you know, and families and that such. We wanted to go out and get toys. But to get that all set up, make the NFTs and such, it was a lot of work, so we were kind of late to that,” Murray said, adding that it was their first time making donations with Koala Klub.
The other half of the auction’s profit is being reinvested into the NFT project. Specifically, Murray and Selley said they’re going to use the money to build a website for the Koala Klub and register as an LLC.
Australia to Kokomo
The fuzzy faces stamped on Murray and Selley’s NFTs aren’t just meant to be cute. They’re supposed to draw attention to the real-life animals and the climate change-induced brush fires that have displaced them.
Selley explained he’s always been interested in the impacts of climate change. He had been searching for a way to actively make a difference, so when it came time for Murray and him to plan their NFT project, they decided to bring koalas to the forefront.
The Koala Klub founders plan on donating 5% of their usual auction profits toward koala rehabilitation and habitat restoration in Australia.
So far, they’ve got 1,000 digital koalas ready to find new homes, with 100 set aside for their first presale. They can be reached on Twitter at @KoalaHashKlub or via email at koalahashklub@gmail.com if you’re looking to buy one.
The Kokomo locals aren’t finished with charity auctions, either. They plan on using their business to fund wide-sweeping projects, like veteran associations and breast cancer research, as well as local issues.
“There’s people struggling with poverty lines. And, you know, I’ve been in that situation,” Selley said. “If I can reach out a helping hand to those people in need, that’s what we want to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.