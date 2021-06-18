Students at Indiana University Kokomo are partnering with Markland Mall to install a large mural on the south side of the property, where drivers on Indiana 931 will be able to see it.
The mall said it is working with the New Media, Art, and Technology (NMAT) program at IUK to "add color, texture and vibrancy to outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy."
The mural is part of The Canvas Project, in which local artists have a space to showcase their art within a prominent area. The mall said the project aims to celebrate and support local artists and also provide an opportunity for the community to connect and grow together through art, emotion and imagination.
“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Jay Greenberg, general manager at Markland Mall, in a release. “ ...The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight the class’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”
Mall officials said they wanted the artwork to be highly visible to the community and guests, so the mural is planned to go on a south-facing wall, which will be visible along Indiana 931.
The community will see a few different phases of The Canvas Project. Initially, vibrant blocks of color will be placed in spaces where the mural will go. The class started installing a mural in that space this week.
Sunbelt Rentals has donated the use of equipment throughout the project, which is expected to be complete by the middle of August.
The winning design was created by Mara Fivecoate, a junior at IUK who is pursuing a career in art therapy.
The mall said her design successfully captured the history of the region and elements of present-day Kokomo through a "vintage sensibility." The intent of the design was to express a sense of pride of living in Kokomo, while also making a visually impactful mural that is an inviting attraction.
Markland Mall has worked closely with the class and Aaron Pickens, assistant professor of New Media and Fine Arts. Students pitched several designs using the concept of “Welcome to Kokomo."
To learn more about The Canvas Project and monitor updates about this project, visit MarklandMall.com.
