The public is invited to Indiana University Kokomo on Thursday to listen to a panel discussion about unity and sovereignty with delegates from Indiana’s native tribes.
As part of the Kokomo Native Project: Heritage and Homeland, the event, titled “A Gathering on Native Land,” will consist of two panels, one at 2:30 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.
Both panels are free to attend and will be held inside Kresge Auditorium.
A reception will also follow both events in the Upper Alumni Hall, and organizers note that representatives will be on hand from the Native American Indian Affairs Commission (INAIAC).
According to comments from local history writer Gil Porter, via the Kokomo Early History Learning Center website, Howard County currently lies within what was once the Great Miami Reserve, which was the last communal land of the Miami Tribe of Indians.
And Thursday’s panel discussion is a way of “honoring that heritage.”
“Organizing the 19th state in the union meant eliminating Indians statewide through treaty and policy,” Porter said. “… We have the record of a documented effort to exempt Miami families from being forcibly removed from their homes here, an effort that failed.”
