Ivy Tech Community College will offer a fixed tuition cost to students.
Under the new tuition model, called Ivy+, full-time students will pay the same amount regardless of how many credits they take. Part-time students will have their tuition frozen for the next two school years and will pay per credit hour.
Ivy Tech will also cover the cost of textbooks for students next school year as part of Ivy+. The new tuition model will include the cost of textbooks as a regularly assessed fee moving forward.
“Ivy+ makes us the only state institution that is not only freezing the cost of tuition, but significantly reducing the cost of attendance at a time when we need many more Hoosiers to earn a quality college credential to launch a high-wage career," Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president, said in a statement.
