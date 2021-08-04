Local and state representatives, along with business leaders, were on hand Wednesday evening to celebrate the campus transformation of Ivy Tech Kokomo.
Wednesday marked the beginning of a number of celebrations at the Kokomo community college following the completion of a three-year, $43 million renovation project that has seen significant improvements to each building on campus.
The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony also celebrated the community college surpassing its fundraising goal.
After receiving a $40-million appropriation from the Indiana General Assembly for the project, Ivy Tech set out to raise another $3 million.
Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy’s announcement that the community college raised $3.1 million was met with a round of applause from those in the audience inside Hingst Hall, the new community room in the Health Professions Center.
The new gathering place is named in honor of the late John and Hilda Hingst and was made possible by a donation from their sons, Bob and Bill.
Bill and Bob are president and vice president of family-owned Mid America Beverage. Bob was also part of the fundraising committee for the project.
Hingst Hall left an impression on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who likened it to the United Nations in New York City.
“If New York ever wants to refurbish the United Nations, they need to visit this place first,” Holcomb said, turning to Bill Hingst. “This is beyond world class.”
The Hingst family, plus another 254 donors, raised the $3.1 million, including faculty and staff at Ivy Tech.
“These are the people who understand the most how this will benefit our students,” McCurdy said.
Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech, said the transformation project will help achieve Indiana’s goal of getting 60% of the workforce a college degree or quality credential by 2025.
Ivy Tech is aiming to issue 50,000 quality credentials that align with the Indiana economy per year, its president said.
“That $40 million state contribution pales in comparison to what the ROI (return on investment) will be in 5 years, 10 years, 20 years down the road,” added Holcomb. “That’s an investment the state of Indiana should do every single time.”
The governor said the project encompasses Indiana’s history of innovation and looking ahead.
“Think about what you now have access to; this campus,” he told the audience. “This is what it’s all about. I’m proud to be here tonight.”
The transformation is striking. There are new classrooms and a plethora of hands-on opportunities in each building. Ivy Tech works with local employers to help give students the necessary skills and certifications needed for the local job market.
A new student fitness center, campus walking path, community garden and green spaces makes for a different feel at Ivy Tech.
The campus has come a long way, as noted by speakers Wednesday.
Ellspermann recalled the 2016 tornado that ripped through the Health Professions Center and the tireless work that went into setting up makeshift classrooms.
“Literally, over a weekend … we had classrooms set up, we had those nursing students and other health profession students in their courses the following Monday morning,” she said.
State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, recalled his efforts to get the state to appropriate money for campus improvements. He also thanked the Hingst family.
“I never doubted we wouldn’t have the facility we had,” Karickhoff said. “The Hingst family is just phenomenal.”
Karickhoff spoke highly of the impact the college can have on students, having two daughters who attended Ivy Tech.
“I saw in my own household the difference that it made in their lives,” he said. “I can confidently say the college does change lives, as its mission states.”
