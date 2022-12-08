...AREAS OF DENSE FOG INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...
1 of 4
EMT Students Emma Hintz and Brittany Caruso help a victim Wednesday during an Ivy Tech Kokomo disaster simulation for its health care students. The disaster simulation involved 200 faculty, staff and students from the nursing, paramedic, medical assistant and surgical technician departments.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
A disaster simulation Wednesday at Ivy Tech was a training exercise for health care students. Some students played victims with realistic bloody makeup.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Wednesday’s disaster simulation at Ivy Tech was a training exercise for health care students, including those in the surgical technician department, shown above.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Wednesday’s disaster simulation at Ivy Tech Kokomo involved 200 faculty, staff and students from the nursing, paramedic, medical assistant and surgical technician departments.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Ivy Tech health care students practice mass casualty response during disaster simulation
The alarm inside Ivy Tech’s Health Professions Center sounded at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Inside, students lay strewn about the hallways, and appeared to be injured and bloody.
The main lobby of the building quickly became a triage station as paramedic students assessed the injuries of their fellow students.
Injured students were separated into different groups: red, yellow, green.
More than 30 breaths per minute, no radial pulse or an altered mental state nets a red rating. Yellow is for serious injuries that are not life threatening. Green is for minor injuries.
This is standard in a mass casualty incident.
Paramedic students lifted students onto stretchers, applied cervical braces and tried to coordinate with nursing students as chaos ensued.
Health care students could be heard asking one another “Who’s in charge?” and “Where’s the hospital?”
There was no actual emergency. The injuries fake, the bloodied limbs all makeup, but the experience was real.
Wednesday was disaster simulation training at Ivy Tech Kokomo.
The simulated incident was a gas line explosion in the back of the building. Paramedic, nursing, medical assistant and surgical technician students all participated. In total, 200 students and staff took part in the training.
“We want our students to be exposed to it and understand what to do,” said Lisa Price, simulation coordinator and associate professor.
Price knows the value of disaster training. She’s been thrust into disaster incidents more than once.
There was the Sugarland concert at the Indiana State Fair in 2011 where a wind gust caused the stage collapse. Price, a nurse, was in attendance and provided care to injured concertgoers.
“The training has helped me in more ways than one,” Price said.
Students in triage were transported to one of two hospitals. Simulation labs in the Health Professions Building served as the hospitals.
There, nursing students evaluated injuries and tried to keep up with the flow of patients. Those with minor injuries were checked out and discharged.
Patients in need of emergency surgery were sent upstairs. Surgical tech students prepared for needed surgeries, scrubbing up and getting the necessary materials — all part of the job.
Downstairs, Garret Wyant found himself as incident commander.
The paramedic student didn’t plan on being the person in charge, but that’s how it goes sometimes in a mass casualty event. Other paramedic students rushed in looking for victims to help.
Mark Fair, program chair for paramedic science, said that in a disaster scenario it is important to assess the situation before running in headlong trying to save people. A center of command needs to be established first.
“It’s always going to be chaos,” Fair said.
As victims trickled into the triage station, Wyant directed traffic, appointed leaders for triage groups and communicated with the hospitals via walkie-talkie.
“Communication was extremely difficult with everyone talking,” he said after the training.
Fair could be heard asking, “Incident command, how many patients do you have?” over and over again.
Even if it’s keeping track on one’s hand, knowing how many patients are in triage and have been sent to the hospital ensures everyone is getting the care they need.
Communication between incident command and hospitals is an integral part of a mass casualty incident. Paramedics need to know which hospitals can take patients, how many ambulances each facility has and which ones are full or operating short staffed.
But communication can go offline, too. Fair said the 2016 tornado knocked out comms for the county.
Wyant, a firefighter in Tipton, said coordinating a real scenario would probably be easier, because he would know what resources were available, based on his knowledge of the area.
Students and staff went through debriefing after training where they talked about what went right and what could be improved upon — the training was held a second time in the afternoon.
The quick response from the paramedics and the organization of the hospitals drew praise from the students. Setting up a command and communication between nurses and paramedics were a couple things noted for improvement.
“How this morning went, that’s how it normally goes,” Price told the students.
She assured students that in those chaotic moments, the training will take over. She recounted her experience at the Sugarland concert where she treated victims.
“You will be in a different time area (frame of mind), emotionally and mentally,” she said. “You will do what you’re supposed to do.”
Staff also discussed that paramedics need to conduct triage quickly. It’s not about one-on-one care in a mass casualty scenario; it’s about assessing injuries and moving on to the next person. Fair said it should take 30 seconds or less.
The objective is to save as many patients as possible. Responders have to accept that some patients with life-threatening injuries will die, staff told their students.
“In situations like these, you have to be comfortable with death,” said Brittany Hintz, a paramedic and Ivy Tech staff member.
