Ivy Tech Kokomo will host a vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hingst Hall, inside the Health Professions Center.
A state-issued ID is required for the walk-in clinic. Those under 18 will need parental consent.
The Kokomo clinic is one of more than a dozen taking place at various Ivy Tech campuses across the state in August and September.
Students and employees of Ivy Tech who receive their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will get a $50 gift card and another $50 gift card with their second dose. Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get a $100 gift card.
Vaccines will vary by location.
Only 39.5% of the Howard County population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.