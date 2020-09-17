Ivy Tech Community College will host a Virtual Express Enrollment Week from a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Sept. 21 to 25.
During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Oct. 26.
Interested participants must RSVP. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.
Starting in October, Ivy Tech will offer eight-week courses in a wide range of programs including healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and more. There are also short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant.
“Indiana’s most affordable classes are at Ivy Tech,” Theresa Murphy, vice chancellor for Student Success and Enrollment Services at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, said in a release.
”Whether prospective students are working toward a certificate to join the workforce quickly or earning an associate degree or credits that easily transfer to four-year universities, education is within their reach. This October, there are hundreds of eight-week classes available in online, virtual, face-to-face, and hybrid formats.”
She noted that Ivy Tech currently requires the use of a mask or face covering while inside college buildings.
For more information or to RSVP, visit www.ivytech.edu/eeday or send an email to Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu .
