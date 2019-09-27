Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area has announced the following students have been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2019 term.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above while enrolled in at least six credit hours and be seeking a degree. Students also must have achieved a minimum of 12 cumulative credit hours over the course of their academic career.

Bunker Hill

Tina Black

Holly Hunter

Tonya Koebler

Kaitlin Stapleton

Burlington

Laura Ritchey

Denver

Kayla Brownlee

Toni Correll

Galveston

Ross Bates

Malori Mullens

Greentown

Breann Donson

Jeffery O'Connor

Kokomo

Ricky Bearden

Dalton Bishop

My Chau

Hanh Duong

Brittany Ennis

Sunah Flores

Amanda-Joe Garling

Jamie Gassoway

Lora Hawkins

Hannah Haworth

Debra Herrmann Morrow

Jayme Horner

Brian Hunt

Mallory King

Brianna Knowling

Bailee Lytle

Ian McCurdy

Emily McMillen

Corynne Menard

Sarah Norman

Crystina Owens

Taylor Padgett

Christopher Santucci

Sean Sisneros

Lenora Stanford

Ashley Swing

Ruby Terrell

Breannah Vogel

Melanie Walsh

Melissa Wiederer

Samuel Williams

Peru

Brandi Abbott

Jody Bowsher

Paige Brannum

Dulcey Brooks

Brayden Endsley

Angie Gross

Dylan Hoff

Jessica Honeycutt

Drayton Jones

Christina Long

Ruby Patton

Robert Peterson

Jesse Powell

Logan Scherer

Richard Scott

Phoebe Soldi

Alexander Stevens

Maxine White

Russiaville

Seth Handy

Kaelan Moore

Jennifer Taylor

Sharpsville

Angela Dobbs

Daniel Pavey

Tipton

Abigail Garmon

Stephen Vanneste

Walton

Veronica Ray

Windfall

Jossie Helmerick

