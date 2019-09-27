Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area has announced the following students have been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2019 term.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above while enrolled in at least six credit hours and be seeking a degree. Students also must have achieved a minimum of 12 cumulative credit hours over the course of their academic career.
Bunker Hill
Tina Black
Holly Hunter
Tonya Koebler
Kaitlin Stapleton
Burlington
Laura Ritchey
Denver
Kayla Brownlee
Toni Correll
Galveston
Ross Bates
Malori Mullens
Greentown
Breann Donson
Jeffery O'Connor
Kokomo
Ricky Bearden
Dalton Bishop
My Chau
Hanh Duong
Brittany Ennis
Sunah Flores
Amanda-Joe Garling
Jamie Gassoway
Lora Hawkins
Hannah Haworth
Debra Herrmann Morrow
Jayme Horner
Brian Hunt
Mallory King
Brianna Knowling
Bailee Lytle
Ian McCurdy
Emily McMillen
Corynne Menard
Sarah Norman
Crystina Owens
Taylor Padgett
Christopher Santucci
Sean Sisneros
Lenora Stanford
Ashley Swing
Ruby Terrell
Breannah Vogel
Melanie Walsh
Melissa Wiederer
Samuel Williams
Peru
Brandi Abbott
Jody Bowsher
Paige Brannum
Dulcey Brooks
Brayden Endsley
Angie Gross
Dylan Hoff
Jessica Honeycutt
Drayton Jones
Christina Long
Ruby Patton
Robert Peterson
Jesse Powell
Logan Scherer
Richard Scott
Phoebe Soldi
Alexander Stevens
Maxine White
Russiaville
Seth Handy
Kaelan Moore
Jennifer Taylor
Sharpsville
Angela Dobbs
Daniel Pavey
Tipton
Abigail Garmon
Stephen Vanneste
Walton
Veronica Ray
Windfall
Jossie Helmerick
