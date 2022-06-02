DeAndra Beard was announced as director of diversity, equity and belonging at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo this week.
Beard, a former teacher and admissions counselor, will work with human relations at Ivy Tech to focus on hiring diverse staff. She is also tasked with helping implement a campus-wide diversity program, according to a news release.
“In this position, I’ll be working to empower faculty and staff to dive deeper into what it means to have a diverse educational community, what it means to provide equitable services, and what it means to create a culture of belonging in an institution,” Beard said in a statement.
Beard grew up in Kokomo and graduated from Kokomo High School. She taught Spanish at Kokomo School Corporation and served as a bilingual admissions counselor at Indiana University Kokomo. She ran the Beyond Borders Language Learning Center, Beyond Barcodes Bookstore and Bind Café with international and multiracial programming in downtown Kokomo for six years and recently reopened the bookstore in a multicultural section of Indianapolis.
Beard served as a fellow with the Institute for International Public Policy through United Negro College Fund Special Programs and participated in the Senior Applied Research Program sponsored by the Hispanic Scholarship Fund Institute commissioned by the United States Agency for International Development.
Career highlights include winning the EDGE Award for a successful emerging business presented by the Small Business Administration, being named to the 40 Under 40 award list by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, receiving the Entrepreneur Award from the NAACP, and being awarded a fellowship with the Diversity in Leadership Program at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.