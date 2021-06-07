Ivy Tech Community College will offer a walk-in clinic at its Kokomo location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The clinic will be held at Hingst Hall, the new community room in the Health Professions Center, 1815 E. Morgan St.
Vaccines will be on a first come, first serve basis. A state-issued ID will be required to receive the vaccine. Staff from Walmart Pharmacy will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop, according to a news release from Ivy Tech officials.
Ivy Tech is hosting walk-in clinics at each of its 19 location across the state to help increase vaccination rates, through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart Pharmacy.
The vaccine offered (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) will vary depending on location.
