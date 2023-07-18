Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will offer a free dementia care support program from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
The two-hour program, “Guiding Light: Supporting Family Caregivers on the Dementia Journey,” is meant to provide resources, education and support for family caregivers looking after people with dementia.
There will be speakers who will give advice for family caregivers and offer techniques for managing stress and emotional well being.
Participants will explore approaches to maintain connections with loved ones with dementia and learn about local organizations, support services and community resources specializing in dementia care.
The event will be held in Room H812 in the Health Professions Center, 1901 E. Morgan St.
For more information, contact Faith Weesner of Ivy Tech’s Dementia Care Program, at 765-513-7932.
