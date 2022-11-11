Ivy Tech Community College will offer a one-day instructor-led training course Dec. 7 to prepare students to take the ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam.
The course fee is $155 and includes the manual, all study materials and the certification exam. The class will start with check-in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. The exam will start at the conclusion of the class and last about two hours.
ServSafe certification is valid for five years. The class will be held at Ivy Tech's Kokomo campus.
The fee to take the exam without attending the class is $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65.
To register for the ServSafe Food Manager class and examination or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497. Register online for the class at: https://tinyurl.com/2p9acka8.
Deadline to register is Nov. 28.
Tri-Central principal honored
Tri-Central Middle and High School Principal Adam Long was named the District 5 Middle School Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
District 5 includes schools in Boone, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Miami and Tipton counties.
Holiday pop up shop to support Douglass School
A holiday pop up shop Nov. 19 will benefit the Douglass School.
The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UAW Local 685.
The one-time racially segregated school is undergoing renovations that will see the building turned into a community and cultural center.
Local college students honored for academic achievement
The following local students were named to their college's academic achievement list:
Summer Bratcher of Kokomo was named to Oregon State University's honor roll for the summer term.
Volsie Mugwisi of Peru was named to Troy University's Chancellor's List for term 1 of the 2022-23 academic year.
Ivy Tech's Women in Philanthropy awarded $260K
Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering on Nov. 4.
The initiative raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech Community College students. Circle of Ivy has a statewide reach, with a focus specifically on campus needs and projects that positively impact students.
Ivy Tech Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester and Tipton Circle of Ivy raised $16,244 to fund five projects. They include:
- Cash for Completers: assists students working toward the completion of a certificate, technical certificate and/or associate degree while in high school. Many of these students face the obstacle of not having the financial means to cover the cost of tuition and fees since high school students are not eligible for financial aid awards.
- Hispanic/Latinx Education Coalition: made up of staff, faculty, students and community members, strives to impact the Cass County community through educational opportunities at Ivy Tech Community College. The coalition seeks to build relationships and will aid in recruiting and retaining Hispanic/Latinx students making our service area more diverse and multicultural. Funding will include testing fees for foreign language test-out, recruitment materials, snacks for student gathering sessions, swag and experiences beyond the classroom.
- CastleBranch Record Portal for Nursing and Health Science Students: health care students are required to receive a background check, drug screen and demonstrate immunizations before being admitted into their program of study. This information must be submitted through a record-keeping program called CastleBranch. The cost of CastleBranch record portal is a minimum of $130 per student. Funds will support students who do not have resources to purchase the CastleBranch subscription.
- Fund-A-Friday, ASAP Enrichment: funding will help grow and support ASAP, an accelerated associate degree program, at both Kokomo and Logansport locations.
- New Beginnings: funding will provide short-term forklift training for former inmates reentering the workforce and society. The program aims to address workforce needs and reduce recidivism.
Purdue Extension offers farm transition courses for women
Purdue Extension and Annie's Project will offer a five-session course for women on farm transition.
“Managing for Today and Tomorrow: Farm Transition Planning” program, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, 7, 9, 12 and 14.
Women will learn about business, estate, retirement and succession planning from Purdue Extension specialists and area professionals. In addition to brief presentations, there will be discussions based on participant questions and follow-up activities for family members to complete at home.
The cost is $25 per participant, which includes a 300-page workbook with fact sheets, interactive activities, and presentations. Course size is limited.
For more information, contact Jennifer Logue at 765-458-5055 or loguej@purdue.edu; Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/M42AT by Nov. 28. If you require special accommodations, contact Jennifer Logue by Nov. 28.
Annie’s Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in agriculture to be successful through education, networks and resources. The organization provides agricultural risk management education programs for women involved in agriculture.
