Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area – which includes campuses and instructional sites in Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru – will celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 with a “virtual commencement” set to premiere on YouTube at 3 p.m. June 19.
The pre-recorded video tribute will honor 718 students who are expected to complete work on 1,076 degrees and certificates by the end of the Fall 2019 and Spring and Summer 2020 terms.
The commencement ceremony will be available for viewing any time after the premiere.
“These students have been faced with extraordinary challenges since the coronavirus pandemic first hit Indiana in early March,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “They have been incredibly resilient as campuses moved to virtual learning. They have shown remarkable strength and perseverance in completing their educational goals and, while we can’t get together for a traditional commencement ceremony, Ivy Tech Kokomo faculty and staff were committed to finding a way to recognize their amazing achievements.”
Following is a list of local graduates:
Cass County
Galveston
Ross J. Bates
Jessie Boyd
Trenton Nathaniel Harrison
Joshua Steven Kincaid
Anglie L. McKinney
Malori Neichel Mullens
Kaitlyn Angelica Neal
Jenna Renee Rikard
Nathan Troutman
Erin L. Walker
Howard County
Flora
Robert Eric Teter
Greentown
Darlena M. Brock
Breann Donson
Max Gomez
Maximo Gomez
Stephanie Millspaugh
Natalee N. Parsons
John J Scott
Conner K. Zirkle
Kokomo
David Allen Akers
Gabriel Araujo Lage
Cershon Anthony Archer
Emily Banh Arslain
Bethany Kaylynn Babcock
Brett Thomas Baer
Brooke Elizabeth Bagwell
Anna D. Baker
Sensuous M. Balfour Alexander
Brandon Michael Barber
Autumn L. Barker
Leanna Marie Baugh
Ricky Giroux Bearden
Christian Paul Beyer
Monica M. Birkey
Dalton Lane Bishop
Kristin Kay Black
Jonathan Michael Blanton
Alexis Kathryn Bollinger
Melissa J. Boonstra
Rebecca Ann Foesch
Avery Lauren Fouts
Morgan Lyn Francis
Elizabeth Rose Garber
Amanda-Joe Pauline Garling
Jamie Gassoway
Garrett Robert Gee
Courtnie D. Gibbs
Garrett Spencer Glassburn
Lillian Graham
Ashley K. Greer
Dorothy Eileen Hahn-Morris
Jennifer L. Hain
Noah Christian Hamrick
Cory Adam Hanson
Morgan B. Harness
Mary Lydia Hartman
Makayla Christine Harvey
Hannah Nicole Haworth
Jacqueline E. Haynes
Shaquanda Haywood
Dustin A. Henderson
Teresa M. Henderson
Jayme R. Horner
MaKayla Capri Hubbard
Brian L. Hunt
Zachary J. Hutcheson
Nicholas Ingram
Drew M. Jameson
Kyle Allen Johnson
William Zachary Jones
Taylor Elizabeth Justice
Kevin Joel Kennedy
Ashlee L. Kent
Moriah Briana Ranae Kessler
Kailee Ann King
Mallory L. King
Tonja King
Hannah Rose King Dobbs
Jeffrey T. Kline
Shannon Marie Klute
Amber Kathryn Knight
Amy Jo Laubenstein
Jaime Levine
Andrew L. Linville
Terry L. Loer
Makayla Lee Lucas
Consuelo A. Luna-McKibben
Chris D. Lykins
Bailee Madison Lytle
Bret Thomas Lytle
Isabel Madrigal
Kendall Lashae Malone
Eric Markham
Sarah J. Marshall
Bailey Joann McCrumb
Ian Towe McCurdy
Dylan Joe McGinnis
Emily Shae McMillen
Nathan Taylor McNeil
Corynne Alissa Menard
Hannah R. Mendenhall
Morgan K. Metzger
Justin Michael Moody
Autumn E. Moore
Devin James Moore
Heather L. Moreland
Brianna Kay Mortz
Candice M. Mossholder
Heather Munsey
Kristina Music
Zoe L. Musselman
Jacob Webb Myers
Sarah A. Napier
Trae Jonathan Nearon
Charlie Miles Neher
Jessica R. Nester
Peyton N. Neuzerling
Gabriel Matthew Nielander
Emma Kathleen Nixon
Santana Maria Nixon
Brianna Marie Orpurt
Taylor N. Padgett
Katie Lee Paulus
Becky Pope
David Lee Powell
Faith Margaret Pownell
Brittany D. Price
Tina Renee Ramirez
Michelle L. Rawlins
Cody M. Rayls
Danielle Anastasia Reed
Megan Jo Repovg
David F. Reynolds
Lucas Nathaniel Richman
Melissa Danielle Rider
Grant A. Robb
Courtney Michelle Roberts
Vanessa P. Root
Jessica M. Rosenbach
Rebecca M. Sasser
Brady Finn Schuhmann
Amanda L. Schultz
Isaac L. Scott
Hailee Selley
Ocean J. Sharp
Richard Sibert
Kristen Renee Simmons
Monica M. Slonaker
Brittany Brianne Small
Jeri L. Smith
Matthew A. Stalter
Lenora Stanford
Brock Wilson Stepler
David Dakota Stewart
Cheyenne Alexandria Stokes
Steven E. Stollings
Josh G. Sturgell
Kyle Allen Cox Surpas
Beth Ann Sutton
Ashley Nicole Swing
Dale Aldon Swingley
Efren Tapia Alfaro
Anthony Noalus Templin
Ashley N. Tooley
Christi Ann Trees
Danny M. Turner
Melinda Jane Ulz
Nicole Rae Unger
Parker Hayes Vanmeter
Breannah Renee Vogel
Amanda Lynn Walden
Shealee Marie Walker
Tara Alexanderia Walker
Stephanie L. Wallace
Melanie Walsh
Samantha Morgan Ward
Lakendra Renae Washington
Kaitlynne Melissa Watanabe
Alek Robert Weir
Bridgette O. Welsh
Garrett Wiley
Alexandria D. Williams
Justice Williams
Samuel Williams
Destanee Wisehart
Brianna Cae Woody
Dresden Wright
Alexandra Breanne Young
Keyerstyn Leanna Young
Heather R. Youngman
Russiaville
Gavin Brock Bugher
Larissa Hancock
Seth Allan Handy
Kaylee L. James
Derek Wanye Larimore
Nolan Reid Leisure
Hailey Jaide Miller
Adam Moore
Kati D. Morris
Jacob Ryan Polk
Jennifer M. Shue
Miami County
Akron
Thomas Lane
Amboy
Courtney Frazier
Chloe Elizabeth Herschberger
Michael R. Page
Madison Rene Turner
Samantha Taylor Zak
Bunker Hill
Tina M. Black
Ashton M. Floyd
Catherine M. Fritz
Chloe Herschberger
Logan David Schultz
Kaitlin Elizabeth Stapleton
Wayde Thomas Willson
Denver
Kayla Rene Brownlee
Bailey Michelle Keim
Kristy Prather
Galveston
Jocelynn Marie Samuel
Macy
Joshua David Clark
Gavin Andrew Dyson
Julie Denise Dyson
Abigail Lynn Schwieso
Jessa Jean Wilhelm
Mexico
Brianna Nicole Leigh MacDonald
Amanda L. Rairigh
Miami
Shaina Brianne Lancaster
Peru
Brandi J. Abbott
Addison Daelyn Ansari
Sofia Babcock
Blake Edward Barnes
Michael Ryan Barnhill
Natasha Ann Bishop
Jody L. Bowsher
Madison R. Breedlove
Diana Linn Brehmer
Ashley Bretzman
Ryan Neal Brown
Joshua Robert Burris
Kirsten B. Burton
Emily Nicole Campos
Andrew Cange
Danielle Marie Carlson
Michael James Chandler
Gennifer Cogdill
Jason Mark Cornelius
Takita Shunnel Cox
Alexandreya Marie Crook
Courtlynn Reese Crowe
Trevon Jacob Crowe
Bailey James Deniston
Parker Thomas Deniston
Christopher Michael Dicken
Branda J. Dill
Sydney Douglass
Siera R. Dziadosz
Libbey Rae Edwards
Brayden Gregory Endsley
Hailey Elizabeth Ewer
Mary Geesa
Laura Lynn Grimes
Angie Gross
Shaina Beryl Hawkins
Brady Wayne Hiles
Dylan Jacob Hoff
Jessica Honeycutt
Chandler Joseph Hughes
Paul Roger Huneryager
Jonah Huppenthal
Isabella Kayline Ingalsbe
Jillian P. Jacobs
Alexandra Anne Jones
Drayton Alan Jones
Hunter Luke Keaton
Robert A. Kieninger
Christina Ann Long
Rachel Alexandra Lopez
Daunte Matthew Majors
Rebecca Massey
Lynae Mast
Benjamin Daniel McCain
Kaylen Marie McKinney
Allison Marie Minns
Bryce Eliat James Moeller
Maxwell Robert Moore
Tiffany Marie Morecraft
Korlond Deon Morgan
Nathanial Jacob Morgan
Kayla Ann Nance
Aaron J. Offenberger
Medora Leigh Oliver
Ruby E. Patton
Robert R. Peterson
Mary B. Phillips
Kira Ann Pierson
Blake Howard Pond
Jesse Powell
Bridget R. Prather
Nathan Anthony Ramirez
Andrea Raymer
Rachel Ann Richter
Hannah Marie Scott
Richard Gene Scott
Logan P. Sparks
Kimberly A. Stason
Elizabeth A. Stedwell
Alexander Matthew Stevens
Faylena Marie Stout
Isaac Wyane Stout
Anthony Ryan Strohecker
Tyllah Richelle Thoden
Summer Lynn Nicole Thomlison
Lavonna Troyer
Zachery Ryan Truex
Victoria Michelle Tyson
Courtney Rae Waldmann
James Alan Walsh
Elsie Walters
Julia May Weeks
Samantha Kay Weidner
Karrisa Lynn West
Maxine Annie White
Brittany Nicole Wicker
Ryan J. Wilke
Tabatha M. Williams-Janssen
Brent A. Wilson
Cooper Christopher Wolfe
Tipton County
Atlanta
Hunter Michael Bryant
Elwood
Taylor Dawnn McPhearson
Kempton
Autumn Kincaid
Russiaville
Mason Nicholas Godfrey
Sharpsville
Andrew K. Bilby
Angela Dobbs
James Robert Dotterer III
Keegan Matthew Duncan
Skyler Eads
Christopher S. Freeman
Kelly Kent
Brittany Leann Thurman
Hailey Aniston Wolfe
Tipton
Brittany Christine Bodge
Angelina Cremoni Phelps
Abigail Harly Garmon
Cole Ray Henderson
Jared Christopher Hickman
Mallory Ray Johnson
Hope Marie McElfresh
Alyson Colby Nunemacher
Luis Fernando Pedro Cortez
Lesley Ann Ross
Megan Leann Silvers
Gabe August Smith-Purvis
Becky Renae Spencer
Tanner Michael Tatman
Harley Taylor
Judy L. Vanneste
Stephen J. Vanneste
Windfall
Brittany Ann Blackwood
Jossie Marie Helmerick
Fredy Alexis Rodriguez
Service Awards
McCurdy also announced that instead of being awarded to an individual for their service to the community and the College, this year’s honorary degree will recognize the collective efforts of Ivy Tech alumni working in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“We at Ivy Tech are so proud of our graduates who are working so hard in local hospitals, long term care facilities, and in other healthcare settings,” McCurdy said. “If an honorary degree is designed to recognize contributions to the College and the community, then these nurses, EMTs, paramedics, certified nursing assistants, surgical technologists, and more are certainly most deserving this year. This is a thank-you for their service on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.”
Adrian Huizar of Winamac, who has earned an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology, is representing the Class of 2020 as student speaker and Tony Tony, chair of the Engineering Technology program, will serve as faculty speaker.
Those being honored during the event include:
• Allison Toren of Kokomo, department chair of Liberal Arts and Science, program chair of Communication and Student Success, and assistant professor of Communication, recipient of the President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction;
• Sean Kinney of Kokomo, a distinguished member of the Kokomo Police Department for 32 years who serves as an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice program, recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Award for Excellence in Instruction;
•Graduating student Amanda Schultz of Kokomo, who has earned her Associate of Science in Nursing degree, recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area brings the opportunities of our statewide community college to the residents of Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties. With campuses and instructional sites in Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru, most students can take advantage of Ivy Tech’s educational offerings with less than a 30-mile commute.
It offers more than 30 academic, technical and professional programs ranging from accounting to professional communication, from homeland security/public safety to software development, from nursing to structural welding, from early childhood education to paralegal studies, from business administration to automation and robotics technology.
Ivy Tech serves as Indiana’s engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
Visit www.ivytech.ed for more information.
