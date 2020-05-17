ivy tech logo

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area – which includes campuses and instructional sites in Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru – will celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 with a “virtual commencement” set to premiere on YouTube at 3 p.m. June 19.

The pre-recorded video tribute will honor 718 students who are expected to complete work on 1,076 degrees and certificates by the end of the Fall 2019 and Spring and Summer 2020 terms.

The commencement ceremony will be available for viewing any time after the premiere.

“These students have been faced with extraordinary challenges since the coronavirus pandemic first hit Indiana in early March,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “They have been incredibly resilient as campuses moved to virtual learning. They have shown remarkable strength and perseverance in completing their educational goals and, while we can’t get together for a traditional commencement ceremony, Ivy Tech Kokomo faculty and staff were committed to finding a way to recognize their amazing achievements.”

Following is a list of local graduates:

Cass County

Galveston

Ross J. Bates

Jessie Boyd

Trenton Nathaniel Harrison

Joshua Steven Kincaid

Anglie L. McKinney

Malori Neichel Mullens

Kaitlyn Angelica Neal

Jenna Renee Rikard

Nathan Troutman

Erin L. Walker

Howard County

Flora

Robert Eric Teter

Greentown

Darlena M. Brock

Breann Donson

Max Gomez

Maximo Gomez

Stephanie Millspaugh

Natalee N. Parsons

John J Scott

Conner K. Zirkle

Kokomo

David Allen Akers

Gabriel Araujo Lage

Cershon Anthony Archer

Emily Banh Arslain

Bethany Kaylynn Babcock

Brett Thomas Baer

Brooke Elizabeth Bagwell

Anna D. Baker

Sensuous M. Balfour Alexander

Brandon Michael Barber

Autumn L. Barker

Leanna Marie Baugh

Ricky Giroux Bearden

Christian Paul Beyer

Monica M. Birkey

Dalton Lane Bishop

Kristin Kay Black

Jonathan Michael Blanton

Alexis Kathryn Bollinger

Melissa J. Boonstra

Rebecca Ann Foesch

Avery Lauren Fouts

Morgan Lyn Francis

Elizabeth Rose Garber

Amanda-Joe Pauline Garling

Jamie Gassoway

Garrett Robert Gee

Courtnie D. Gibbs

Garrett Spencer Glassburn

Lillian Graham

Ashley K. Greer

Dorothy Eileen Hahn-Morris

Jennifer L. Hain

Noah Christian Hamrick

Cory Adam Hanson

Morgan B. Harness

Mary Lydia Hartman

Makayla Christine Harvey

Hannah Nicole Haworth

Jacqueline E. Haynes

Shaquanda Haywood

Dustin A. Henderson

Teresa M. Henderson

Jayme R. Horner

MaKayla Capri Hubbard

Brian L. Hunt

Zachary J. Hutcheson

Nicholas Ingram

Drew M. Jameson

Kyle Allen Johnson

William Zachary Jones

Taylor Elizabeth Justice

Kevin Joel Kennedy

Ashlee L. Kent

Moriah Briana Ranae Kessler

Kailee Ann King

Mallory L. King

Tonja King

Hannah Rose King Dobbs

Jeffrey T. Kline

Shannon Marie Klute

Amber Kathryn Knight

Amy Jo Laubenstein

Jaime Levine

Andrew L. Linville

Terry L. Loer

Makayla Lee Lucas

Consuelo A. Luna-McKibben

Chris D. Lykins

Bailee Madison Lytle

Bret Thomas Lytle

Isabel Madrigal

Kendall Lashae Malone

Eric Markham

Sarah J. Marshall

Bailey Joann McCrumb

Ian Towe McCurdy

Dylan Joe McGinnis

Emily Shae McMillen

Nathan Taylor McNeil

Corynne Alissa Menard

Hannah R. Mendenhall

Morgan K. Metzger

Justin Michael Moody

Autumn E. Moore

Devin James Moore

Heather L. Moreland

Brianna Kay Mortz

Candice M. Mossholder

Heather Munsey

Kristina Music

Zoe L. Musselman

Jacob Webb Myers

Sarah A. Napier

Trae Jonathan Nearon

Charlie Miles Neher

Jessica R. Nester

Peyton N. Neuzerling

Gabriel Matthew Nielander

Emma Kathleen Nixon

Santana Maria Nixon

Brianna Marie Orpurt

Taylor N. Padgett

Katie Lee Paulus

Becky Pope

David Lee Powell

Faith Margaret Pownell

Brittany D. Price

Tina Renee Ramirez

Michelle L. Rawlins

Cody M. Rayls

Danielle Anastasia Reed

Megan Jo Repovg

David F. Reynolds

Lucas Nathaniel Richman

Melissa Danielle Rider

Grant A. Robb

Courtney Michelle Roberts

Vanessa P. Root

Jessica M. Rosenbach

Rebecca M. Sasser

Brady Finn Schuhmann

Amanda L. Schultz

Isaac L. Scott

Hailee Selley

Ocean J. Sharp

Richard Sibert

Kristen Renee Simmons

Monica M. Slonaker

Brittany Brianne Small

Jeri L. Smith

Matthew A. Stalter

Lenora Stanford

Brock Wilson Stepler

David Dakota Stewart

Cheyenne Alexandria Stokes

Steven E. Stollings

Josh G. Sturgell

Kyle Allen Cox Surpas

Beth Ann Sutton

Ashley Nicole Swing

Dale Aldon Swingley

Efren Tapia Alfaro

Anthony Noalus Templin

Ashley N. Tooley

Christi Ann Trees

Danny M. Turner

Melinda Jane Ulz

Nicole Rae Unger

Parker Hayes Vanmeter

Breannah Renee Vogel

Amanda Lynn Walden

Shealee Marie Walker

Tara Alexanderia Walker

Stephanie L. Wallace

Melanie Walsh

Samantha Morgan Ward

Lakendra Renae Washington

Kaitlynne Melissa Watanabe

Alek Robert Weir

Bridgette O. Welsh

Garrett Wiley

Alexandria D. Williams

Justice Williams

Samuel Williams

Destanee Wisehart

Brianna Cae Woody

Dresden Wright

Alexandra Breanne Young

Keyerstyn Leanna Young

Heather R. Youngman

Russiaville

Gavin Brock Bugher

Larissa Hancock

Seth Allan Handy

Kaylee L. James

Derek Wanye Larimore

Nolan Reid Leisure

Hailey Jaide Miller

Adam Moore

Kati D. Morris

Jacob Ryan Polk

Jennifer M. Shue

Miami County

Akron

Thomas Lane

Amboy

Courtney Frazier

Chloe Elizabeth Herschberger

Michael R. Page

Madison Rene Turner

Samantha Taylor Zak

Bunker Hill

Tina M. Black

Ashton M. Floyd

Catherine M. Fritz

Chloe Herschberger

Logan David Schultz

Kaitlin Elizabeth Stapleton

Wayde Thomas Willson

Denver

Kayla Rene Brownlee

Bailey Michelle Keim

Kristy Prather

Galveston

Jocelynn Marie Samuel

Macy

Joshua David Clark

Gavin Andrew Dyson

Julie Denise Dyson

Abigail Lynn Schwieso

Jessa Jean Wilhelm

Mexico

Brianna Nicole Leigh MacDonald

Amanda L. Rairigh

Miami

Shaina Brianne Lancaster

Peru

Brandi J. Abbott

Addison Daelyn Ansari

Sofia Babcock

Blake Edward Barnes

Michael Ryan Barnhill

Natasha Ann Bishop

Jody L. Bowsher

Madison R. Breedlove

Diana Linn Brehmer

Ashley Bretzman

Ryan Neal Brown

Joshua Robert Burris

Kirsten B. Burton

Emily Nicole Campos

Andrew Cange

Danielle Marie Carlson

Michael James Chandler

Gennifer Cogdill

Jason Mark Cornelius

Takita Shunnel Cox

Alexandreya Marie Crook

Courtlynn Reese Crowe

Trevon Jacob Crowe

Bailey James Deniston

Parker Thomas Deniston

Christopher Michael Dicken

Branda J. Dill

Sydney Douglass

Siera R. Dziadosz

Libbey Rae Edwards

Brayden Gregory Endsley

Hailey Elizabeth Ewer

Mary Geesa

Laura Lynn Grimes

Angie Gross

Shaina Beryl Hawkins

Brady Wayne Hiles

Dylan Jacob Hoff

Jessica Honeycutt

Chandler Joseph Hughes

Paul Roger Huneryager

Jonah Huppenthal

Isabella Kayline Ingalsbe

Jillian P. Jacobs

Alexandra Anne Jones

Drayton Alan Jones

Hunter Luke Keaton

Robert A. Kieninger

Christina Ann Long

Rachel Alexandra Lopez

Daunte Matthew Majors

Rebecca Massey

Lynae Mast

Benjamin Daniel McCain

Kaylen Marie McKinney

Allison Marie Minns

Bryce Eliat James Moeller

Maxwell Robert Moore

Tiffany Marie Morecraft

Korlond Deon Morgan

Nathanial Jacob Morgan

Kayla Ann Nance

Aaron J. Offenberger

Medora Leigh Oliver

Ruby E. Patton

Robert R. Peterson

Mary B. Phillips

Kira Ann Pierson

Blake Howard Pond

Jesse Powell

Bridget R. Prather

Nathan Anthony Ramirez

Andrea Raymer

Rachel Ann Richter

Hannah Marie Scott

Richard Gene Scott

Logan P. Sparks

Kimberly A. Stason

Elizabeth A. Stedwell

Alexander Matthew Stevens

Faylena Marie Stout

Isaac Wyane Stout

Anthony Ryan Strohecker

Tyllah Richelle Thoden

Summer Lynn Nicole Thomlison

Lavonna Troyer

Zachery Ryan Truex

Victoria Michelle Tyson

Courtney Rae Waldmann

James Alan Walsh

Elsie Walters

Julia May Weeks

Samantha Kay Weidner

Karrisa Lynn West

Maxine Annie White

Brittany Nicole Wicker

Ryan J. Wilke

Tabatha M. Williams-Janssen

Brent A. Wilson

Cooper Christopher Wolfe

Tipton County

Atlanta

Hunter Michael Bryant

Elwood

Taylor Dawnn McPhearson

Kempton

Autumn Kincaid

Russiaville

Mason Nicholas Godfrey

Sharpsville

Andrew K. Bilby

Angela Dobbs

James Robert Dotterer III

Keegan Matthew Duncan

Skyler Eads

Christopher S. Freeman

Kelly Kent

Brittany Leann Thurman

Hailey Aniston Wolfe

Tipton

Brittany Christine Bodge

Angelina Cremoni Phelps

Abigail Harly Garmon

Cole Ray Henderson

Jared Christopher Hickman

Mallory Ray Johnson

Hope Marie McElfresh

Alyson Colby Nunemacher

Luis Fernando Pedro Cortez

Lesley Ann Ross

Megan Leann Silvers

Gabe August Smith-Purvis

Becky Renae Spencer

Tanner Michael Tatman

Harley Taylor

Judy L. Vanneste

Stephen J. Vanneste

Windfall

Brittany Ann Blackwood

Jossie Marie Helmerick

Fredy Alexis Rodriguez

Service Awards

McCurdy also announced that instead of being awarded to an individual for their service to the community and the College, this year’s honorary degree will recognize the collective efforts of Ivy Tech alumni working in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We at Ivy Tech are so proud of our graduates who are working so hard in local hospitals, long term care facilities, and in other healthcare settings,” McCurdy said. “If an honorary degree is designed to recognize contributions to the College and the community, then these nurses, EMTs, paramedics, certified nursing assistants, surgical technologists, and more are certainly most deserving this year. This is a thank-you for their service on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.”

Adrian Huizar of Winamac, who has earned an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology, is representing the Class of 2020 as student speaker and Tony Tony, chair of the Engineering Technology program, will serve as faculty speaker.

Those being honored during the event include:

• Allison Toren of Kokomo, department chair of Liberal Arts and Science, program chair of Communication and Student Success, and assistant professor of Communication, recipient of the President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction;

• Sean Kinney of Kokomo, a distinguished member of the Kokomo Police Department for 32 years who serves as an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice program, recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Award for Excellence in Instruction;

•Graduating student Amanda Schultz of Kokomo, who has earned her Associate of Science in Nursing degree, recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area brings the opportunities of our statewide community college to the residents of Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties. With campuses and instructional sites in Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru, most students can take advantage of Ivy Tech’s educational offerings with less than a 30-mile commute.

It offers more than 30 academic, technical and professional programs ranging from accounting to professional communication, from homeland security/public safety to software development, from nursing to structural welding, from early childhood education to paralegal studies, from business administration to automation and robotics technology.

Ivy Tech serves as Indiana’s engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

Visit www.ivytech.ed for more information.

