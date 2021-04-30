Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will offer virtual and in-person enrollment opportunities throughout the month of May.
During the events, prospective students will have the opportunity to complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start June 7, according to a recent news release from Ivy Tech officials.
Next week is an Express Enrollment event for the Kokomo Service Area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami and Tipton counties. Interested participants should visit IvyTech.edu/EEDay for their campus’ event dates and information along with a link to RSVP for appointments being scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.
“Along with the virtual Express Enrollment events, our office in the Main Building of the Kokomo Campus is open to complete enrollment in person as well,” Derry Ebert, vice chancellor for enrollment services, said. “And if you can’t register for the May 3 to 6 openings, individual appointments can be scheduled throughout the month of May by emailing Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu.”
This June, Ivy Tech will offer a wide range of programs including healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and more. There are also short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant, thanks to the State of Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
Ivy Tech offers a high-value education for the most affordable tuition in Indiana. Partnering with employers and colleges throughout the state, Ivy Tech serves prospective students whether they are working toward a certificate to join the workforce quickly, credits that easily transfer to four-year universities, or an associate degree that guarantees their admission to schools throughout Indiana. Hundreds of classes start June 7 and are available in multiple formats, including through IvyOnline.
For more information or to RSVP for next week’s virtual Express Enrollment, visit ivytech.edu/eeday. To set up an individual in-person appointment, email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu.
