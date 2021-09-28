Ivy Tech Kokomo and Stellantis will host a STEM open house for students in sixth through 12th grade Saturday.
Activities are meant to spark an interest among students in STEM fields, according to a news release from Ivy Tech. The event will take place outside on the quad as well as inside the new Health Professions Center.
Outdoors, students will experiment with velocity and trajectory and create bottle rockets and kinetic sand. Inside, students will use the virtual welder, interact with the simulation dummy patients in the nursing sim lab and learn about anatomy using the Anatomage table, a virtual dissection table.
Stellantis employees and Ivy Tech faculty will present the activities.
The camp runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Kokomo campus. Students do not need to register for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.