Shannon Fuller learned at an early age what it means to make an impact in people’s lives.
A child of a military family, Fuller moved frequently. When they’d arrive in a new community, Fuller’s mother made sure she and her siblings got involved.
Volunteering with the Special Olympics, visiting senior citizens in nursing facilities — if there was a community event, Fuller and her siblings were there.
“Anything the community had, our mom was always signing us up for,” she said.
The Peru woman followed in her family’s footsteps after she graduated from Maconaquah High School and joined the Air Force. She considered making a career of it, but after five years of active duty, she entered the reserves where she is in her 14th year.
Going the reserves route meant Fuller need to get a “civilian job.”
She thought back to her childhood and her mother, who is a teacher at the Kokomo Area Career Center.
Fuller then enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College with the intent of becoming a teacher.
She loved playing school as a kid but joked that it was probably because she liked being the boss. As she got older though, Fuller saw teaching as a way to make an impact.
“As I grew older I wanted to make a difference,” she said. “I really wanted to be an advocate for the kids.”
Between caregiver of her grandparents, serving in the reserves, being a mom of two and multiple other examples of serving others, Fuller found the time to complete her degree with a 4.0 grade point average.
Fuller and her husband, Michael, even took in a family member’s child when they were in a tough spot. Technically called a kinship placement, it’s similar to being a foster parent.
On Friday, she’ll graduate as the top student of the education department and the recipient of the Chancellor’s Award, the highest honor awarded to an Ivy Tech graduate.
Tara Kaser, chair of the education department, nominated Fuller for the award.
“It takes an amazing amount of hard work to do all that,” she said. “And that hard work should be awarded.”
Kaser said Fuller was a model student, always on time with meaningful things to add to class discussion.
Fuller knew she could maintain her 4.0 and tried her best to do so. It was a practice what you preach lesson, as she pushes her children to try their best in everything they do.
Still, though, she didn’t think it would net her an award.
“The fact they saw something in me I didn’t was humbling,” Fuller said.
Fuller will attend Indiana University Kokomo for her bachelor’s degree in education.
She’s considering teaching sociology or science at the middle or high school level. Both are subjects that offer the opportunity for conversation, to see what makes students tick.
Fuller considered studying psychology, maybe eventually working as a court appointed special advocate for children, but saw teaching as a way to reach kids before they need more urgent help.
“You could see how caring she is, and what an amazing teacher she will be,” Kaser said.
Fuller intends to stay in the reserves, joking that they’ll have to make her leave. Fuller works at Grissom Air Reserve Base and is a first sergeant.
She credits her mom in instilling the importance of making an impact.
“Just to see her in action is where I think I got that drive from,” Fuller said.
And it’s a drive she will pass along to her kids. A summer project is in the works — a Facebook page where people can celebrate kids doing great things. Fuller envisions building up kids who hold the door open for others and other acts of kindness. Fundraisers are also part of the plan.
To listen to Fuller explain the look in a child’s eye, the feeling they get when they do something nice for others and how instilling that at a young age can be formative for young children as they develop, it becomes obvious where she belongs.
In a classroom, making a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.