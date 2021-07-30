Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state and local leaders will be on hand Wednesday to celebrate the newly renovated Ivy Tech Kokomo campus.
The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. with the governor expected to speak at 5:30 p.m. in the new community room inside Hingst Hall, the campus’ health professions center.
The ribbon cutting celebrates the three-year transformation of the campus and is the first of a series of events.
