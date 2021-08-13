Ivy Tech Community College will offer a two-day training course on Sept. 7 and 9 to prepare students to take the Certified Professional Food Manager certification exam.
The course will be held at the Logansport campus at 1 Ivy Tech Way and will be led by Ed Norris of the Indiana Environmental Health Association. He is also a retired food inspector.
Certification is needed per Indiana code for those who oversee food safety operations within a food establishment.
The course will prepare students to take the 85-question exam. Participants will study sanitation management, food safety hazards, factors that affect food borne illness, personal hygiene, the use and calibration of temperature measuring instruments and other topics.
Course fee is $210 and includes all study materials plus the exam.
Completion of the exam includes having one's name added to the National Registry of Food Managers. Certification is valid for five years.
To register for the Certified Professional Food Manager Certification preparatory course or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu.
