LOGANSPORT — Ivy Tech will offer a course next month for students preparing to take the Certified Professional Food Manager exam.
The two-day course will be May 3 and 5 at the Logansport campus, 1 Ivy Tech Way. The course will prepare students to take the 85-question, multiple choice certification exam. Topics covered include food safety hazards, food borne illness and sanitation management.
Successful completion of the exam earns students the certification. Their name is also added to the National Registry of Food Managers.
Course fee is $210 and includes all study materials and the exam. The course is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. The course is led by Ed Norris of the Indiana Environmental Health Association, who is also a retired inspector and trainer with the Indiana State Department of Health Food Protection Program.
To register, contact Susan Turrill at sturrill@ivytech.edu.
