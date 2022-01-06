Indiana Wesleyan University is revamping its Kokomo location to offer courses and certification programs in substance abuse and human services.
IWU Kokomo will launch its new offerings with a pilot certification program for addiction recovery this spring in conjunction with social services and churches, according to Tod Dalberg, vice president for external affairs.
The university intends to offer training and certificate and degree programs in substance abuse recovery.
IWU is restructuring each of its 10 regional campuses to offer programs that serve their specific communities.
For example, IWU’s Indianapolis location will offer a sports entrepreneur program that aligns with that area’s growing amateur sports and general athletic footprints.
Substance abuse training, life skills and career options were identified as needs in the Kokomo area through conversations with area leaders and organizations, according to Chancellor Matt Lucas.
“We have spent the last six months meeting with area leaders and organizations to discover what they are doing well and what an institution like IWU can provide to serve the Kokomo area,” Lucas said in a statement.
IWU did not disclose its community partners. They will be announced once they are finalized and programs are solidified, Dalberg said.
Career-based services, life coaching certifications and more degree opportunities are expected to launch this fall.
IWU intends to offer a career accelerator, which will mix classes with life coaching, Dalberg said. The goal is to prepare students for a career via an individualized approach.
“These programs will focus on helping people discover what they want to do next, what learning is needed, how to navigate further training, and how their prior experience might count as credit toward further education,” said Eileen Hulme, vice president of development and regional ventures, in a statement.
IWU’s Kokomo location is not hosting any classes, as they are all online due to COVID. The facility continues to operate as a conference center and will be renamed the Kokomo Thriving Center.
“We will continue to utilize the facility in a variety of ways to serve the Kokomo community best,” Hulme said. “This will include hosting conferences, turning the site into a career service center and a place for nonprofit and community organizations working to address the opioid and mental health issues.”
