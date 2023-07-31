When Kokomo Jackrabbits General Manager Nathan Martin told new coach Johnston Hobbs he’d be staying at Jefferson Manor, he thought it was a joke.
“Dude, I’m not that old,” Hobbs thought.
It’s turning out to be one of the best experiences the Kokomo baseball coach has ever had.
While Jackrabbits players stay with host families, the coaches have their own rooms at Jefferson Manor. This is the third year the retirement home has housed coaches for the ball club. Staff also does team laundry.
This year’s coaches are rock stars among the residents.
When Hobbs and assistant coach Steven “Sunny” Sunagel walked into breakfast one morning, the first question the residents asked was how the game the night before went.
It’s how it goes most mornings.
“They’re really interested in what we do,” Hobbs said. “I rarely get a chance to ask how they’re doing.”
One resident congratulated the coaches on the big win a couple nights prior, where the Jackrabbits won 17-4, in front of many of the residents who were in attendance.
“Win or lose, they’re always super excited to talk to us,” Hobbs said.
The coaches are on a first-name basis with many at Jefferson Manor.
There’s Ken and Ralph, a couple ornery guys who the coaches rave about. On this particular morning, they didn’t come down to breakfast, much to the disappointment of Hobbs and Sunagel who look forward to their antics.
There’s also Joyce Bowlin. She’s a resident but also resident ambassador. You’ll likely be greeted by her when you walk into Jefferson Manor.
“They’re such great guys,” Bowlin said of the coaches.
Bowlin placed a baseball-themed wreath on Hobbs’ door, a sort of welcome to the community. She had a sign made for Sunagel’s door.
“It gives you the feeling you’re at your grandparents’ house,” Hobbs said.
Spending the summer at Jefferson Manor has also given Hobbs a new perspective as a coach. Conversing with folks who are happy to get up in the morning will do that.
“It’s taught me how to be more supportive and caring at a different level,” Hobbs said. “It’s smoothed out the rusty edges a little bit.”
That approach has likely come in handy this season as Hobbs and the coaching staff attempt to change the culture around the Jackrabbits team, following last year’s rough season. Multiple players on the team were coached by Hobbs when they were kids.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Jackrabbits season is a highlight for the residents at Jefferson Manor. They get free tickets to home games.
“They have an amazing time out at the games,” said Ashley Rouse, Lifestyle 260 director. “They count down for summer.”
Rouse streams away games on the TVs at the retirement home for those who want to follow the team when they’re on the road, too.
“It’s the most comfortable spot for me in Kokomo,” Hobbs said. “I’ll definitely miss them when the season is over.”
Residents have asked the coaches if they’ll be back next season.
“It’s kinda cool they’re inquiring,” Sunagel said.
