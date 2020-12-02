For roughly the first eight months of the global pandemic, the Howard County jail was relatively spared from the outbreaks that spread throughout Indiana and the rest of the nation.
But then came Nov. 20.
That morning, during a press conference spearheaded by the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher told the public there were 226 inmates who had contracted the virus, more than half the jail’s population at the time.
The initial cases sent the facility immediately into lockdown mode, and the jail still remains that way nearly two weeks later.
Roughly another 50 positive cases were added in the days following the conference, and officials stated that even some jail staff have since tested positive or are in quarantine.
A doctor from Quality Correctional Care — whom the jail is contracted with — will be at the facility later this week to reassess the situation, the sheriff noted.
Asher also said three of the jail’s employees who tested positive are in the facility’s nursing department, prompting outward concern by family members of those currently housed at the jail.
Over the past few days, the Tribune has received several phone calls and emails voicing those concerns, and it’s a topic Asher wanted to address during a telephone interview with the Tribune last Monday.
“I want the public to know that we are trying our best,” he said. “We would love to keep it out of the facility, but obviously that’s not the case. But we want to mitigate that and make sure everyone’s loved ones are as safe as we can possibly keep it.”
Safe being the key word, Asher added.
Life during lockdown
But for inmates right now, a lockdown means no commissary or outside visitation with friends and family, all restricted out of abundance of caution, though Asher noted that visitation via tablets has started back up again.
The recent outbreak also means that already enhanced cleaning measures — along with safety protocols like mandatory mask wearing while inside the building and social distancing — have been kicked into overdrive, officials note.
Capt. Robin Byers, the jail’s commander, said the facility is currently being thoroughly cleaned around three or four times a day.
“I think we’re up to four times a day with the backpack sprayers,” she said. “We also have hand sanitizers and disinfectants for all of our work stations. We give every inmate extra bars of soap and cleaning supplies to clean their rooms, three times, sometimes four times a day.
“When people are out for their shower, we disinfect the shower after every use,” Byers added. “If inmates are using the kiosk or touch anything, everything is disinfected before another inmate has contact with it. When court is going on … after an inmate sits at the table to talk to a judge and gets up, that whole area is disinfected. It kind of slows the process because it has to dry, but the courts are being extremely patient in allowing us to do that.”
Byers noted that inmates also are currently being served meals in Styrofoam throw-away containers to avoid contamination while transporting trays, yet another change courtesy of the virus’ uncertainty.
But perhaps the biggest change of all was figuring out how to isolate a large chunk of the jail’s population while also quarantining the other, a task that Byers said was not exactly easy.
“The entire jail is locked down,” she said. “All of our inmates are going through the quarantine process because we don’t want cross-contamination. We don’t want to inadvertently mix someone that’s positive with someone that’s negative. We’ve got a lot of people here that we have to try and keep separated. We just put everybody in quarantine, and everybody goes through the 14-day period. … We’re keeping everybody isolated from everybody.”
Neither Byers nor Asher had the exact statistics of current positive cases within the jail directly on hand during their conversations with the Tribune on Monday, but they were both quick to point out that none of the cases have caused severe symptoms.
“The medical staff keeps updated on if they [those inmates who are COVID positive] still have signs and symptoms and if they still have any complaints,” Byers stated. “Right now, we have nobody that has any major symptoms, absolutely nobody. Most are very minor that we’re treating with what our doctor is recommending or prescribing. Most of it is just over the counter pain relief.”
Another way jail officials said they are trying to mitigate the danger of continued spread within the facility is by releasing some inmates upon arrest depending on the level of the crime, though Byers admitted she has seen an increase in felony arrests that would cause an inmate to be at the jail longer.
“We’re releasing misdemeanants upon arrest unless it is domestic battery, OWI [operating while intoxicated] or PI [public intoxication]. Once they’re sober, we summons them out. Domestic battery, they have to bond because it’s a crime against a person. Weapons charges, they have to bond. Resisting law enforcement, they have to bond. Those are the misdemeanants that have to bond out, but everybody else, once they come in, they’re processed out.”
For those arrested who do need to stay for an extended period of time, Byers said new inmates are being processed and then kept in a holding area for seven days while staff can monitor for any symptoms. After that, the inmates are then moved into another unit to quarantine.
Rapid tests are also available for use among the inmate population now too, something Asher said can help alleviate questions about whether someone has COVID, especially if they displaying symptoms.
But concern for inmates isn’t the only issue on jail officials’ minds.
Staffing concerns
“We’re hanging in,” Byers noted, when asked about the current number of employees at the jail. “I’ve got two that were activated by the military, and they are off until we think after the first of the year, but we’re not 100% sure. … They’ve been gone for a little over a month. … So we’re down two officers there. We also have a couple that are off on quarantine, and we’re still trying to rebuild our staff from earlier in the year. … We do have several that are still in training.”
Many of the employees are also working overtime hours to help with the staffing issues.
But even though it’s been chaotic at the facility, Byers stated she is proud of the way the employees have handled it all.
“People think it may be easy, the jail’s in lockdown, but there are still things we have to do as officers,” she said. “We’re letting people out for their showers and making sure everything’s sanitized and each room is done. We still have to feed. We still have laundry. We still have court people that we have to run. Guard tours that need to be done. Staying up on all the cleaning. The overtime to help cover the officers and trying to cover their shifts too. They’ve all done an excellent job of staying on top of it all. The staff has just been exceptional.”
Byers went on to state these issues are not just unique to the HCJ, as the virus has shifted and affected life across so many areas of society over the past few months.
“We are not the only jail in the state going through this right now,” she said. “… We’re not the only story out there, and we’re unfortunately not the only ones in this boat.”
