BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah schools is looking for a new superintendent following the resignation of Jamey Callane.
Callane resigned from the superintendent position Sunday, according to a Maconaquah School Corporation Facebook post. He had been superintendent since 2018.
The resignation ends more than 20 years at Maconaquah for Callane, who started his tenure as middle school assistant principal. He worked his way up, serving as middle school principal, assistant superintendent and finally chief administrator.
“He did a lot of great things,” said board president Robert Daine. “He’s going to be hard to replace.”
Daine mentioned the district’s welding and building trades, which got their starts under Callane’s watch.
STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — was an emphasis during Callane’s time as superintendent.
There’s also Maconaquah’s agriculture program, which continues to expand, and has received state recognition.
Most recently, the school district received $400,000 in grants to expand ag offerings to all students.
“His vision was always the kids first,” Daine said. “James was just all about kids and all about Mac.”
Daine said Maconaquah was in a financial deficit when Callane took over. The school district eventually erased that debt.
“His mark is going to be left on Mac,” Daine said.
The board president did not comment on why Callane resigned, as it is a personnel matter. Callane did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
The Maconaquah Board of School Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to formally accept Callane’s resignation. The board is also expected to name Kelly McPike as interim superintendent while it conducts a search for a permanent hire.
McPike is the director of student services and second in command. She has 14 years of administrative experience at Maconaquah.
“She’s more than qualified,” Daine said. “She’s well-versed on the inner workings.”
A job posting for the superintendent position will be made Friday. Daine said the board will accept applications for two weeks.
There is no timeline for when a new superintendent will be named. Daine said it will depend on the quality of applicants, and given McPike’s experience, the board is willing to wait for the right candidate.
