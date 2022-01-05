Don Bennett has discussed the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack with students all school year.
The Taylor High School government teacher uses the incident where extremist groups and supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building to get students thinking about more than just what they’ve heard at home and seen on social media.
Students watch footage of the violent event, then Bennett segues into a discussion about the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and what rights those documents grant to American citizens.
“Are you allowed to do that?” “Do those actions fall under the law?” and “How do you feel about that?” are questions Bennett will pose to his students.
Get students thinking — that’s the main goal of his classes.
The longtime teacher calls himself a “pot stirrer,” the kind of teacher who wants his students to arrive at their own conclusions after unpacking their preexisting beliefs.
Bennett recalled discussions immediately following the Jan. 6 riots where students were supportive of the former president.
“They’re mimicking what Mom and Dad and Grandma and Grandpa are saying,” he said.
That’s where Bennett comes in.
Aiming to challenge his students, he asks them to contrast what they’ve seen on social media versus what constitutional amendments say about a person’s right to protest and what the founding fathers would have thought.
“Once you get them to do that … they usually change their view a little bit,” he said. “We try to get them to think on their own.”
Sarah Heath doesn’t directly teach about Jan. 6 in her history classes at Indiana University Kokomo, but she does inject it into class discussions.
It’s a good modern-day example that Heath can point to when talking about other political extremism events in American history. Jan. 6 is also a good way for the history professor to remind students that 2021 isn’t the first time in history the nation has seen political violence.
“Sometimes I think it’s helpful to remind students of that,” Heath said.
Regardless of what his students believe, Bennett wants them to actively form opinions, not just regurgitate what they hear.
Government students learn how to make change by voting and how to run for office themselves.
“It’s fun to watch the lightbulb go off when they go, ‘I could run for office,’” Bennett said.
In his 1960s class, the teacher blows his students’ minds when he tells them he lived through the era. He also covers the protests of the decade and how laws — such as having to have a permit — tried to curb gatherings.
How to protest, how one would respond if a protest turned violent and what the laws say are all ideas that Bennett throws at his students to get them thinking for themselves.
“The more they can think about, the better it is,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.