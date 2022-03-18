Jennifer Hindman has seen health care at Community Howard Regional Health from just about every angle.
She started there as an EMT paramedic in 1997. Before that, she cleaned rooms as a housekeeper at a nursing home. After serving as a paramedic, Hindman worked her way up to administrative positions at Community Howard, including chief operating officer.
But the most intense perspective Hindman gained was when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the end of 2019. She received all her care, which included chemotherapy treatments and surgery, at the hospital.
"It was a blessing for me as a leader to have been sick, which I know is an odd thing to say," Hindman said. "But I watched firsthand as I was sitting there in the chemo chair the kind care I received from our caregivers ... They're just awesome. I have no other words for it."
Now, all that experience has traveled with Hindman into her newest position at Community Howard. In February, she was appointed hospital administrator to lead the around 1,100 workers in the local network that is the largest in Howard County.
And that on-the-ground experience as both a worker and a patient has shaped how Hindman views her position as the head of the hospital.
"It definitely shapes my philosophy as a servant leader because I've had some of these roles," she said. "I have that experience that has allowed me to have empathy and understanding for situations."
RECOUPING FROM THE VIRUS
That understanding now guides Hindman as she leads the hospital through what is likely the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic that has defined health care for the last two years.
She said that amid the pandemic, the hospital almost felt like a warzone against the deadly virus, which is responsible for over 425 deaths in Howard County.
"If you ask the frontline caregivers, they'll probably tell you they feel like they've been in battle for the last two years," Hindman said.
Just two months ago in January, the hospital was overrun with COVID patients. On many of those days, the facility faced a major shortfall of nurses and other caregivers who had also contracted the virus.
Hindman said it required the hospital staff to pull together as a team and forced many workers into positions they didn't ever think they'd have to fill. That also applied to her. She said one day she found herself in the kitchen helping prep food because they didn't have the staff to do it.
"We all just kind of chipped in wherever we were needed, whenever we were needed," Hindman said. "... We just kind of did what we had to do to make it happen."
Now, the hospital is celebrating because last weekend was the first day without a COVID patient since the pandemic began. Workers at Community Howard are taking a collective sigh of relief and feeling more hopeful about the future, she said.
But the experience has left its mark on many caregivers.
"Our teams have pulled together for sure and weathered the battle and come through the other side, but it's not been without fatigue," Hindman said.
She said the relentless stress of the pandemic has taught everyone at the hospital the need for self-care and the importance of watching out for each other's mental health.
"It's kind of a matter of holding each other accountable and saying, 'You look like you need some self-care. How can I support you?'" Hindman said.
Working through the pandemic has also led the hospital to take a more proactive approach on preparing for the next major health crisis, she said — whether it's another virus or something else.
SOLVING THE SHORTAGE
Hindman said a major push now is to bring on more nurses to combat the shortage that has plagued not only Community Howard, but hospitals all across the U.S.
The problem is projected to only get worse and intensify as Baby Boomers age and the need for health care grows.
Hindman said the hospital has been using contracting agencies to bring in temporary nurses both before and during the pandemic to have enough staffing to meet the demand. The goal now is to have all those positions filled with permanent workers by early summer.
Hindman said to accomplish that, she's working to break down barriers for caregivers to allow them to be as efficient and effective as possible so they aren't bogged down with bureaucracy or other concerns.
"I look at it as a way to remove barriers and create a great place to receive care, give care and make it a great place to work," she said.
The hospital is also looking to hire more therapists to serve in its behavioral health units, which have seen an influx of new patients seeking help during the pandemic.
Hindman said they also hope to bring on more primary care physicians, who are the gateway for most of the network's specialty care units.
She said the unending challenge of the job, though, is continually assessing the health needs of the community, and working to ensure the hospital is providing the most needed services in-house so residents don't have to travel outside of Kokomo.
"I think that's a big challenge, because it's ever changing and you need to be integrated in the community and be out their listening to what folks need," Hindman said.
Add it all up, she said, and the end goal is to keep what she called the "magic of health care" alive and well at Community Howard so patients know they are in safe hands when they come for care.
That magic is something Hindman experienced herself when she was diagnosed with cancer.
"The magic happens at registration when you check in," Hindman said. "It happens when the housekeeper comes in the room and asks, 'How are you doing today?' The magic of health care happens by the hands of the caregivers at the bedside. I'm so blessed that I was sick and was able to see that firsthand."
