CONVERSE — Former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick is back in public education.
The last elected state superintendent of public instruction was named interim superintendent of Oak Hill United School Corporation Wednesday evening. Oak Hill is a small school district located on the border of Grant and Miami counties.
McCormick will fill in while the school corporation conducts a search for superintendent.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to have her here,” said Scott Deaton, Oak Hill school board president.
Leslie Rittenhouse, the school corporation’s chief financial officer, worked with McCormick at a previous school corporation and at the department of education.
Rittenhouse said McCormick volunteered to step in after hearing of the situation.
“She said she was happy to help,” Rittenhouse told the Kokomo Tribune.
McCormick was not present at Wednesday’s meeting. She is expected to start Friday, according to Deaton.
McCormick served as state superintendent from 2017 to 2021. Just two years in to her tenure, she announced in 2018 she wouldn’t seek another term, citing an overly political and “complicated” government structure.
The State Board of Education and General Assembly sets much of the education policy for the state. Those policies are enacted by the Department of Education, which McCormick oversaw.
She frequently butted heads with the state board, especially over the state’s accountability system. McCormick was vocal about oversight for charter and private schools.
She ran as a Republican in 2016, and made a name for herself for a willingness to split with party leaders and work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
McCormick switched her political affiliation to Democrat in 2021.
When McCormick was elected in 2017, there were plans to transition the state superintendent of public institution to an appointed position. The date had been set for 2025, allowing McCormick to run for reelection.
That decision became a distraction, McCormick said in previous interviews. Once she announced she would not seek reelection, the date was bumped up to 2021.
Katie Jenner was appointed as the first secretary of education.
McCormick will replace previous Oak Hill Superintendent Chad Cripe. Cripe accepted the superintendent position at Southmont Schools, in Crawfordsville.
His last day was Tuesday. Oak Hill will pay out the rest of his contract.
Cripe had been at Oak Hill since 2020.
McCormick was superintendent at Yorktown Community Schools for seven years. She is vice president of EES Analytics and chairs the board of Gibraltar Design, according to her LinkedIn page.
Deaton said Oak Hill is currently taking applications for superintendent. McCormick will likely stay on for a bit once a permanent hire is named to help with the transition.
The interim superintendent is expected to lead Oak Hill’s June board meeting.
