PERU — Two men who police believe helped beat another man to death in the Frances Slocum State Forest — also known as Okie Pinokie — near Peru in May 2018 will now have a joint trial next year.
The new two-week trial dates for Ethan Cain, 23, and Joshua Kean, 25, are from April 13-24, 2020 inside Miami Circuit Court.
A joint pre-trial conference for the two men will also take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 inside the same courtroom.
The change stems from a Nov. 19 motion filed by Miami County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sinkovics, according to court records, which Judge Timothy Spahr agreed to earlier this week.
Cain is currently facing felony charges of murder, obstruction of justice and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, while Kean is facing felony charges of murder, assisting a criminal, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.
Both men were also arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of theft in the incident and are currently being held at the Miami Correctional Facility.
Police say that on May 19, 2018 the two men were involved in a plot — organized by an 19-year-old Jonesboro woman named Brittany Morris — to rob Summitville resident Drake Smith, 22, of drugs and money.
Authorities believe that plot eventually led all four to Okie Pinokie, where police say Cain and Kean then beat Smith to death with a metal pipe after a party in the woods, court records indicated.
A witness to the incident told law enforcement at the time that while Cain continued to beat Smith across the face with the pipe, Kean and Morris began stealing items from Smith’s truck.
Police say the three then fled the scene with Smith’s clothing, cash, drugs, beer and a small speaker.
A few days later, Cain and Kean were located at a southern California campground, where Cain was arrested by the Imperial County California Sheriff’s Department SWAT team. Kean initially escaped but was arrested three days later.
Along with Cain and Kean, Morris is also facing several charges related to Smith’s death, including aiding or inducing murder, aiding or inducing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Morris is set to go to trial in June.
