PERU — A Miami County judge Wednesday determined Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt was unfit for office after suffering a heart attack, and appointed Peru City Council President Patricia Russell to serve as acting mayor.
Russell testified during the hearing that Hewitt was still recuperating at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following a heart attack on April 29. She said he was recently taken off a ventilator, but has trouble speaking and writing, so he can’t conduct any official business.
That recently became an issue with looming deadlines on grants and other documents that required the mayor’s signature, leading Russell to file a petition to serve as interim mayor.
City Clerk-Treasurer Susan Rylands said in an interview after the hearing that there are around a dozen documents that need signed immediately, including a grant to help pay for a police car.
Russell now has the legal authority to sign those documents and carry out any other work or duties required by the mayor.
“When this is over, I will gladly give him back his city,” Russell said from the stand, drawing laughter from the gallery.
Miami Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr said the statute used to declare Hewitt unfit for office is rarely seen in Indiana courts, making the decision unprecedented in the city.
The statute allows Russell to serve as interim mayor for up to six months, or until Hewitt is able to return to office.
But when that might happen remains a question mark. Hewitt’s son, Greg, testified that his 70-year-old father was unable to fulfill the duties of the office, and his recovery has been slow.
“I use the analogy of taking three steps forward and one step back,” he said from the stand. “But it looks like we’re on the road to recovery.”
Spahr said the move to appoint Russell as acting mayor will ensure the city’s business moves along with as little interruption as possible, and he wished Hewitt a speedy recovery.
