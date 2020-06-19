With guidance from Community Howard life skills clinician Andre Ewing, right, 3-year-old Kaiden Roper, center, plays the washer toss game in front of the Community Howard tent, while 7-year-old K’veon Roper, left, and Shonique Young, 8, look on. Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Garden Square Apartments offered vendors, food, games, drink, and music on Friday, June 19, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-year-old Keen Chappell grins as he looks at the paint on his hand after Angie Sanders, left, helped Chappell leave his handprint on a banner that says, “We are all in this together” at the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Garden Square Apartments on Friday, June 19, 2020. The banner, filled with handprints of Juneteenth attendees, will be hung at Garden Square Apartments. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Pam Dogan, left, and Anita Upchurch dance to the “Cupid Shuffle” during the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Garden Square Apartments on Friday, June 19, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Growing up, Kokomo Housing Authority (KHA) Executive Director Derick Steele didn't remember being taught about the significance of Juneteenth.
Never, he said. Not in elementary school, middle school, high school or even college.
According to the Official Juneteenth World Wide Celebration website, Juneteenth — recognized every year on June 19 — celebrates when Union Gen. Gordon Granger in 1865 read federal orders that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
PHOTOS: Juneteenth Celebration
It was obviously a big enough deal to be taught about in his history books growing up, Steele noted, but he can't even remember a paragraph on the subject.
So when Steele learned recently that Kokomo had never hosted a Juneteenth celebration event, Steele said he quickly got to work changing that, so that the current youth — at least in Kokomo — would understand the day's historical meaning.
And on Friday afternoon, that's exactly what happened at Garden Square Apartments during KHA's Juneteenth celebration, bringing together several local organizations and black-owned businesses in an effort to provide networking and education opportunities.
It was an event that organizers said was long overdue for Howard County.
"This means a lot of things," Carver Community Center Executive Director Donta Rogers said. "That happening, it was a step forward in our independence and the knowing that we do have a voice in our country. ... We want to be considered like any other American. We want to be one people. We don’t want to look at race. We just want to be one race. And I think this is a great start.
"I think events like this are an attempt to bring us together in peace and harmony," Rogers added. "So what better place to start than having something like this in Kokomo and Howard County, because it's a great community."
Steele agreed with Rogers, saying that Kokomo's Juneteenth event was more or less created out of a feeling of frustration and helplessness.
"I fully believe that it's no longer enough to just say you're not a racist," Steele said, "but you must also be actively anti-racist. And how can we promote that? How can we foster the notion of being anti-racist? That's by bringing the community together."
After all, Steele added, one of the ways you learn to truly appreciate another individual is to get to know them.
"So we're bringing people out into their communities and around their neighbors that they normally maybe wouldn't interact with," Steele said. "And that's wonderful. That's what we should do. So today is a day about being that community but also actively fighting against continuing racial animosities."
And the event at Garden Square Apartments wasn't the only Juneteenth celebration on Friday either, as several black-owned businesses also joined together at Foster Park to celebrate the day.
That event, titled "Break the Chain," will also run throughout the weekend at the park, with hours from 2-8 p.m. today and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.
