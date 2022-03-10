Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.