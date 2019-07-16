A juvenile male was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after police say that person suffered a gunshot wound at an incident in the 700 block of North Main Street in Kokomo around 9 p.m. on Monday. According to scanner traffic, the juvenile was shot in the head.
Police have withheld the identity of the victim and the status of his condition, and police also did not release any other details of the incident during a Tuesday morning Kokomo Police Department press release.
KPD also did not release information on anyone else involved in the incident at this time, pending the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Jon Webster at 765-456-7233 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
