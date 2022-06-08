Two 16-year-old males — the alleged shooter and the alleged victim — who police say were connected to a shooting last month near downtown, will both be tried as adults.
The shooting reportedly occurred shortly after 6 p.m. May 17 at Buddy’s Mart in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Police later located the alleged victim of the shooting — 16-year-old Jirique Burton — in the 300 block of East Jackson Street.
Reports at the time stated that Burton had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police noted in the release.
Two days later, investigators searched a residence in the 1100 block of South Union Street, per the release, and authorities seized a firearm during that search.
The next day, 16-year-old Michael Pullums was taken into custody. He is currently facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Then, earlier this week, investigators were notified that Burton was possibly carrying a handgun in his backpack while at the Excel Center, 101 W. Superior St., the release stated.
Police ended up going to the facility, where they searched Burton’s backpack and reportedly located a loaded semi-automatic handgun and counterfeit money, according to the release.
Burton was detained on preliminary charges of a child in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony; and possession of counterfeit money, a Level 6 felony, the release noted.
The release did not indicate a motive for Burton reportedly having the firearm or what, if anything, it had to do with the shooting May 17.
Pullums has a pre-trial conference set for 8:30 a.m. June 23 inside Howard Superior Court IV.
Burton’s next court date is still pending.
Anyone with additional information about the May 17 shooting or the incident at the Excel Center on June 6 is asked to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.