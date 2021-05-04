Students typically don’t change up their lunch table. They find their friends, and that’s the group they stick with.
However, at Kokomo High School, there’s a waiting list of students wanting to join a lunch club that switches up who they sit with.
Called Kats Together, the club is an opportunity for students with and without disabilities to spend time together, play games, enjoy some ice cream and build new friendships.
The club met one final time for the school year last week.
Stephen Friar was all smiles while the group played board games. It was his first time participating in Kats Together.
“You get to hang out with your friends,” he said during a game of Pop the Pig.
Students are excused from their class after lunch, so more time can be spent together.
Friar sat next to his friend, Mitchell Van Horn. The two already knew each other through Van Horn’s work in special education classrooms.
A senior, Van Horn works with a special education classroom, plus a student one on one, through the high school’s work-based learning program.
Joining Kats Together just made sense.
“It’s really showing up and being with them,” Van Horn said. “A conversation means the world.”
The weekly lunch club was founded last school year by then-senior Brayden York.
York came up with the idea after being named a Bezos scholar. The leadership program funded by the Bezos Family Foundation selects 17 high school juniors from across the country.
Scholars attend the weeklong Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado where they learn how to make sustainable change in their communities. Students then return home and put what they learned to use.
York already had experience working with students with intellectual disabilities through Unified track and field and Night to Shine Prom. He also interned at Bona Vista.
“I wanted to focus on making Kokomo High School a more inclusive and accepting space,” he said.
School officials were on board, though they wanted to make sure the program would live on following York’s graduation. This is also part of the sustainability concept that is integral to a Bezos scholar’s project.
York found the group’s future leader in Rilyn Wonnell, a friend and someone he knew was passionate about leadership.
Vice Principal Kelly Barker, who is a former special education teacher and continues to work with special needs students in her administrative position, saw how Kats Together could help students with disabilities build their social skills.
“All I could see was positives,” she said.
The group met once before the pandemic closed schools last year. Kats Together didn’t hit its stride until later this school year.
Wonnell, a junior, now leads the program. After each meet up, she puts a call out on social media for those interested in participating the following week.
Her posts usually receive multiple hits, so much so there is a waiting list.
“Other students would see them hanging out and ask, ‘How can I do this?’” said Leslie Lewis, the teacher sponsor for Kats Together. “We have a lot of kind, generous students.”
Wonnell said Kats Together has brought students who are different closer together.
“It’s less of two different worlds,” she said. “A lot people show more interest in special ed kids.”
Barker said she sees students who met during Kats Together high five each other in the hallway. They even attend each other’s sporting events.
“Our students have always been accepting of students who are different,” she said.
The long-term goal is to make Kats Together more than just a weekly lunch hangout.
York and Lewis both want to see the program expand to include afterschool activities and open it up to not just students but people in the community who want to spend time with students with disabilities.
As Friday’s get together wound down, Wonnell brought in the ice cream. High fives, hugs and elbow bumps were exchanged before everyone went to their next class.
Ask students what their favorite part of Kats Together is and it's split between new friends, games and ice cream.
Put it all together though, and it’s the highlight of the day for a group of students who feel a little more connected.
