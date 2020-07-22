PERU – Jason Gornto, the choir teacher at Peru High School, said three years ago a student was having an anxiety attack in his classroom.
He was holding a warm coffee mug at the time, and he knew holding a warm object could help his student through her attack. But he didn’t want to hand it to her and draw more attention to the situation.
“That led me to do some research about what I could get to have in my classroom to help students like this,” Gornto said. “Nothing existed.”
Fast forward to today, and something does exist. It’s called the Cahhlm Disc, and it was invented by Gornto and his wife, who is an English teacher at Peru schools.
Earlier this month, the two launched a website and started selling their new device to help students, or anyone else, who suffers from diagnosed anxiety disorders or just day-to-day stress.
The circular device is a little smaller than the palm of a hand, where it fits snugly and discreetly. Inside are discs that can be warmed or cooled. The outside of the device has surfaces that are smooth, rough, hard and soft, creating different tactile sensations that calm the holder.
The disc even has a special area where users can add a scent to create the effects of aromatherapy, which many find helps soothe anxiety and stress.
Today, the device is trademarked, patented and being sold online. Gornto said he and his wife assembled the first round of devices themselves, but a manufacturer in Elkhart will be making the discs in the future.
But, Gornto said, it took three years of painstaking research and development to turn his ah-ha idea into an actual product.
He said he and his wife spent about two years coming up with a design they liked. Another teacher in Peru, who had access to a 3-D printing machine, helped create some of the first prototypes of the device.
Then they took those prototypes to SHAK Makerspace in Kokomo, where a designer helped engineer and print the first working Cahhlm Discs.
Gornto said they spent the next year handing out their prototypes to school counselors from districts all over the area, who passed them along to students who had diagnosed anxiety disorders to see what kind of response they got.
And the response was positive. Gornto said many students who used the device came back to the counselors again and again to use the disc when they were struggling with anxiety or stress.
“It’s really, really effective,” he said. “The research we did with the counselors, and the people who used them with diagnosed anxiety disorders, has been really promising. People say it’s helped them a lot.”
From there, Gornto worked with the Indiana University School of Law to patent the device, and then received tips and advice from the Ball State Entrepreneurship Program on how to market and sell the product.
“It’s been like this whole team effort between the schools and SHAK and everyone else to get this product from an idea in my head to, three years down the road, thousands of devices ready to sell and help people,” he said.
And it couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time. Gornto said with the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are feeling anxious and stressed. He said he hopes the new device can offer some relief.
“We’ve been working on this for three years, but I think particularly right now, a lot of people are experiencing stress and anxiety over what’s happening in the world with coronavirus. It’s taken a long time to get here, but I think the timing will really be helpful for people.”
The Cahhlm Disc has been on the market now for nearly two weeks, and sales have been promising, Gornto said.
But although he may be starting a business to make a profit, the real goal is to help people like his former student who live with anxiety and a constant threat of panic attacks, Gornto said.
“Everyone I know that has experienced anxiety or stress or even a fear of public speaking – anyone that I’ve shown it to – has really been engaged with it and excited to buy one,” he said.
More information about the product can be found at www.cahhlmdisc.com.
