Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.