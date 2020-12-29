TIPTON — Police arrested a Kempton man last week for what they say was his role in the alleged molestation of a juvenile female.
According to court records obtained from the Tipton County Clerk's Office, Terry L. Shuck, 49, was arrested on Dec. 23 and is currently facing seven counts — four Level 3 felony charges of child seduction, two Level 4 felony charges of child molestation and one Level 5 felony charge of child exploitation.
The charges stem from a series of incidents that occurred in Kempton from the spring of 2020 up to "a couple of weeks ago," a probable cause affidavit indicated.
Police did not state the age of the juvenile involved, but court records note that the juvenile's mother contacted authorities on Dec. 19 and told them that her daughter recently alerted her of the alleged incidents.
And in her own interview with police, the juvenile stated that Shuck would often touch her legs and buttocks and even slid a cellphone under a closed bathroom door when she was taking a shower, court records stated.
The juvenile also told authorities that Shuck "offered her money in return for sleeping in bed with him," the affidavit noted.
Police interviewed Shuck on Dec. 23, and court records noted that he confessed to sliding his cellphone underneath the bathroom door to video the juvenile "just to see her naked."
Shuck also admitted that he touched the juvenile inappropriately more than once, stating the most recent incident occurred earlier this month, while also asking her to touch him inappropriately as well.
Shuck is currently being held without bond at the Tipton County jail, and his pretrial conference in Tipton Circuit Court is still pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.