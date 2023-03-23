Firefighters were busy throughout the city Tuesday night as two fully-involved structure fires broke out within an hour of each other.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials were initially dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of North Jay Street, where they were met with heavy fire coming from the rear of the residence, according to a Kokomo Fire Department run report.
Most of the heavy fire appeared to come from the rear porch and rear roof, the report added, and most of the damage appeared to be contained to the living room fireplace, corresponding exterior wall, roof and back porch, fire investigators stated in the report.
While firefighters were still at the scene of that fire, another dispatch came out regarding a residential fire in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street.
According to fire investigators, light black smoke was coming from the central part of the vacant residence when firefighters arrived on scene, and officials had to make forced entry into the structure due to the front door being locked.
Once inside the residence, firefighters reportedly smelled “an odd and very strong smell from the area of the fire,” though investigators in the report did not indicate what that smell might have been or what possibly caused it.
No injuries were reported at either location, per investigators, nor did either residence appear to have smoke detectors.
Both incidents are under investigation.
