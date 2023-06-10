In between scoops of ice cream, Angie Sanders helped a child with a worksheet.
The student was reading “Holes,” a young adult novel. One of the questions on the worksheet asked about what happened in a certain chapter.
Sanders had the child explain to her what happened. Once the student talked it out with her, she had them write down what they said.
It was just past 8 p.m. on a Monday night in Garden Square.
“If they’re willing to work, I’m willing to stay,” she said.
Older students sat in the computer lab and worked on homework, as the end of the school year drew near.
This is Homework Club, and it’s where you can find Sanders most nights.
As an after-school teacher for Kokomo Housing Authority, Sanders works with children of all ages at the affordable housing complex.
“I want them to have the same advantages,” she said. “Socio-economics shouldn’t matter, color of your skin shouldn’t matter. I want everybody to have the same advantages.”
This fall will mark 27 years of Sanders helping students at Garden Square with their homework. For many students, Sanders is a consistent adult presence in their lives.
“She’s like a mother figure to us,” said Ceira Thomas, 16. “Mrs. Sanders has always been caring and sweet.”
Neighborhood children popped in and out during the end-of-year ice cream party, grabbing snacks, chatting with one another and checking on their younger siblings.
“It feels like home,” said Keiaudre Cannon, 16. “I’m comfortable. I can just walk in, do my homework, play games, like home.”
Sanders sees up to 40-some kids each evening, ranging from grades kindergarten through high school.
“I adore the kids,” she said. “We are our own quirky family.”
The kids have her back, too. When a new kid gave her problems one night, the rest of the students came to her side.
“The other kids all rose up … puffed up on him and said, ‘You do not disrespect Mrs. Sanders.’”
Homework Club isn’t just about doing one’s school work. Sanders always seems to have some sort of program or contest going on, usually to encourage and reward kids for reading. She also teaches elementary students basic cooking skills.
Students who come consistently to Homework Club go on field trips throughout the school year.
“I’m here almost every single day she is here,” said Dream Pendergrass, 14.
Trips include laser tag, go-carts and Narrow Gate Horse Ranch. Students frequently check the trip schedule in the computer lab.
Six-year-old Anastasia Holmes said her favorite trip was when Sanders took her to a local park.
The field trips give students something to work toward and keep them motivated. They’re also experiences they might not get otherwise.
“If your parents don’t have a car, this is your life,” Sanders said, gesturing to the Garden Square complex.
Sanders’ impact extends far beyond Homework Club and even kids.
The after-school teacher serves as intermediary for students at Elwood Haynes Elementary School. She’s taken kids to school and parents to parent-teacher conferences.
Sanders has also taken parents without transportation to tour apartments. These acts of kindness build trust in the Garden Square community.
“That’s the foundation of all of it, is the relationships,” Sanders said.
Those acts aren’t forgotten by those who have been on the receiving end of Sanders’ help.
When Antwanette Collier was kicked out of her home, Sanders was there with a ride and helped her pack up her things.
“I don’t know anyone who would have helped otherwise,” she said.
Collier grew up attending Homework Club. She remembers the trips and cupcakes for birthdays, every birthday.
“She was really helpful, not only with our homework and stuff, she was helpful if we were having a bad day,” Collier said. “She was able to talk to us, calm us down and give us advice.
“She made me feel welcome.”
Jennifer Pitcher was a daily Homework Club kid. Now a parent, best believe her kids would go to Sanders if they lived in Garden Square.
“She has really inspired so many kids to do better,” Pitcher said. “She helps kids go in the right direction.”
More importantly, Pitcher continued, is the example Sanders sets for kids.
“It shows them there are people who care in the world,” she said. “She’s always shown me the nice side.”
Sanders nearly quit her job twice.
There was the time her and her husband almost moved to Nebraska. A last-minute job in Lafayette came through for her husband. She stayed with KHA.
Then there was the time she got a full-time job with Riley Children’s Hospital, doing her after-school teaching gig part time. Juggling both was too stressful, so she went back to full time with the housing authority.
Sanders has no plans of going anywhere else anymore.
“Just because I leave doesn’t mean the situation stops, so I might as well do what I can,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.