The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and its vendor partners are offering two free audiobook downloads per week – that are great for teens 13 and up – for the next 13 weeks, starting April 30 through July 29.
The featured titles include "The Silence Between Us" by Alison Gervais, "Easy Prey" by Catherine Lo and "Monday's Not Coming" by Tiffany D. Jackson. Parents, don't worry. There are classics on the list, including Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" and "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens.
SYNC is sponsored by AudioFile Magazine and titles are delivered through Sora, the student reading app from OverDrive. You can download the Sora app from Apple or Google.
Sign up with SYNC at audiobooksync.com and you’ll get notifications each week when the audiobooks are ready to download. Please note: Signing up for the alerts will not send you the titles. The alerts will only tell you when and where the title is available to load into the app.
