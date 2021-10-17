The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library in Russiaville will temporarily move to a new location while new carpet is being installed.
Starting Oct. 25 and for about three weeks, KHCPL Russiaville will operate out of Russiaville Town Hall at 250 N. Union St. At the town hall, the library will be open on a different schedule:
- Sundays, 2-5:30 p.m.
- Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Fridays, 2-5:30 p.m.
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While the library will only have a limited supply of materials at the town hall, holds will still be available for pickup, and new materials will also be on hand.
The following events will still take place as scheduled at the Russiaville Town Hall:
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25: Storywalk, "The Biggest Pumpkin," by Steven Kroll
- 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25: Growing Readers - Little Learners
- 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: KinderMusik
- 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Trick-or-Treating
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1: "How Do Dinosaurs," by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague
- 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1: Growing Readers
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2: "How Do Dinosaurs," by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4: "How Do Dinosaurs," by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague
- 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4: Book Discussion
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: "How Do Dinosaurs," by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague
Pumpkin Painting will still be held in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30.
To stay up-to-date on exactly when KHCPL Russiaville will reopen, follow Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.