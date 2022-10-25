The Kokomo High School Class of 1965 will hold a mini reunion at 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Other KHS classes are welcome to attend as well. For more information, call 765-438-0499.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 5:59 pm
