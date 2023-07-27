Kokomo High School class of 1965 reunion will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Other classes are welcome. For more information, call 765-438-0499.
KHS class of 1965 reunion set
