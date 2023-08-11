Kokomo High School class of 1966 is set to hold a mini reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Attendees are responsible for dinner and drinks, according to organizers, and there will be a limited menu available. Since most 1966 grads are celebrating their 75th birthdays this year, there will be birthday cake and door prizes.
Those planning to attend are asked to email john_wiles_150@comcast.net with their names and number of guests they are planning to bring with them to the event.
