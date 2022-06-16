The Kokomo High School class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th reunion Friday and Saturday.
The reunion begins Friday at a Kokomo Jackrabbits game in the upper party deck. Tickets will be available for pickup at the table. Class members should prepay for tickets ($35).
A golf outing is scheduled for Saturday morning. Time, place and cost are to be determined.
A reunion dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Cost is $25 per ticket.
Invitations with complete reunion information have been sent out. If you are a class member and did not receive an invite, contact David Sedam at david.a.sedam@gmail.com or at 765-480-7735.
