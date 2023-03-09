The cyclops story in “The Odyssey,” is one of the most recognizable parts of the Greek epic poem.
Main character Odysseus and his men are trapped in a cave with a cyclops. With cunning and a giant stake, the men escape from the creature and continue their journey.
Noah Birdsong, a sophomore at Kokomo High School, read “The Odyssey” as a freshman and grew up reading the Percy Jackson fantasy novels that are full of Greek mythology.
When the time came to decide what Birdsong would do his International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme project on, he decided to combine his passion for voice acting and “The Odyssey.”
The result was a 23-minute audio recording featuring original dialogue, sound effects, an artificial-intelligence generated cyclops voice and musical transitions.
“It’s very memorable, when someone asks you about ‘The Odyssey,’ at least for me, I think of the cyclops,” he said.
Birdsong wrote an 11-page script, and he and a friend recorded the voices of the main characters in the story, including Odysseus.
The voice of the cyclops is deep and similar to the voices of ogres in World of Warcraft.
“The AI gives the cyclops a little more of a non-human element,” Birdsong said.
One could hear the growl in the cyclops’ voice as Birdsong played his production in the KHS Media Center.
Thursday was presentation day for sophomore IB students at KHS.
“I’m really happy with the projects I’ve never seen before,” said Leslie Lewis, IB English teacher.
The Middle Years Programme (MYP) Showcase is the culmination of learning and work that began when IB students were in sixth grade. MYP prepares students for the second half of their high school career, whether that’s the IB’s Diploma Programme, Advanced Placement classes, a little bit of both or some other pathway, depending on what the student is considering after graduation.
Aubrey Simmons did her project on swimsuits, what they’re made of and the differences between cheap and expensive ones. Turns out, there are a lot of differences.
Simmons displayed various swimsuits she wears during practice and competitions. For practice, she wears a cheaper suit, but for competitions she wears what is called a tech suit.
Less expensive suits have seams. Those seams create drag in the water and slow a swimmer down. Tech suits, which cost hundreds of dollars, are seamless and held together with glue. That, combined with being skintight, helps swimmers reduce their times.
“The more expensive you get, the more time you’ll end up dropping,” Simmons said.
It’s important to have the right suit for competitions, especially for someone like Simmons who qualified for state in two separate events this season.
Simmons said swimsuits wear out quickly and become less skintight over time. A looser swimsuit creates drag. A skintight suit keeps the muscles tightly together, increasing blood flow and energy.
“There’s some physics in there, too,” Simmons said.
The sophomore was full of fun facts, noting that swimmers don’t wash their suits, only rinse in cold water, and many swimmers carry super glue to meets, just in case their suits tear.
Sophomore IB students have nearly free reign in choosing a project topic. Work is done on a student’s own time, not during school, and they set their own learning goals.
“We have no parameters, other than be school appropriate,” said Lori Magnuson, vice principal of Kokomo school’s IB Academy. “Most of the students get really passionate about what they’re doing.”
Naturally, some students like Simmons and Andrew Barker, chose projects related to the sports they participate in.
Barker, a member of the football team, looked at concussions, impacts on the brain and football helmets.
He had a newer model of football helmet with his project, noting the padding inside and how the outer material bends and gives more on impact. A 2015 helmet is not as flexible.
“The material didn’t really bend when you got hit,” Barker said.
What the helmet is made of — not the padding — is what manufacturers are looking at.
“They’re less focused on the padding inside,” Barker said. “They’ve come to the conclusion they need to look at the material.”
Students start thinking about what they’ll do their project on in the fall. Presentation day is a time to show off their hard work and realize what they could have done better.
“It’s a big deal, and I don’t think they realize it’s a big deal until today,” Lewis said.
Students, family and community members were invited to check out student displays Thursday.
Plenty of people went and checked out Arianna Hall’s project, which featured free cookies. A lifelong baker, Hall explored how baking helps her ease anxiety and how a vegan cookie recipe stacks up against a regular recipe.
“I find it very good for my mental health,” Hall said. “It relieves stress for me.”
There’s also value in building relationships with the people you bake with, she added. Hall made a mini-recipe book for her project.
And if you’re wondering, the vegan cookies didn’t turn out as well as regular cookies. Hall said the egg substitute made the vegan cookies fluffier, and they didn’t taste as good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.